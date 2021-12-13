When is the Champions League last 16 draw? Time, TV channel and how to watch

It may be a couple of months away but the draw for the Champions League last 16 takes place today as we prepare to find out the ties for the first knockout round.

Defending champions Chelsea face a tough task as they finished second in their group behind Juventus so could meet the likes of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the next round.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain also finished runners-up in their group behind Manchester City so they will almost certainly face a daunting proposition in the last 16.

But at this point in the competition there are no easy fixtures so there promises to be some stellar ties on offer once the draw has been completed.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.

Where can you watch the draw?

The draw will take place live on BT Sport, who are the Champions League broadcasters in the UK.

Fans can also watch the draw for free on Uefa.com and YouTube.

Who has qualified for the round of 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

Can English teams draw each other?

No, teams from the same country cannot draw each other until the quarter-finals.

Who are the favourites to win?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1