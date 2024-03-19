Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea will continue their chase of the perfect send-off for Emma Hayes with a Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.

The last eight tie will be contested across two legs as the two sides look to advance to the last four.

Chelsea, whose manager Hayes will depart at the end of the season, impressed in the group stages as they seek a first continental crown.

Ajax, meanwhile, have been the tournament surprise package, emerging from a group that also included Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma to become only the second Dutch team to make the quarter-finals in competition history.

When is Ajax vs Chelsea?

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Tuesday 19 March at the Johann Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5.45pm and a live stream available via discovery+.

Team news

Sherida Spitse is suspended for Ajax, who are also without Ashleigh Weerden with the forward recovering from a knee injury.

Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Millie Bright and Aniek Nouwen are Chelsea’s longer-term absentees, while record signing Mayra Ramirez missed the crucial WSL win over Arsenal on Friday.

Predicted line-ups

Ajax XI: Van Eijk; De Klonia, De Sanders, Kardinaal, Keijzer; Yohannes, Van Gool, Noordam; Jansen, Leuchter, Grant.

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Kirby.

Odds

Ajax win 13/2

Draw 18/5

Chelsea win 5/11

Prediction

Chelsea secure a first-leg advantage. Ajax 1-2 Chelsea