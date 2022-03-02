Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.

They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago.

Luton are a team in sparkling form however, with comfortable victories over Harrogate Town and Cambridge United to reach this stage of the FA Cup allied to a run of just one defeat in their last eight league matches that has catapulted them into the top six of the second tier.

Nathan Jones’ team climbed into the all-important play-off places by beating Derby County 1-0 at the weekend, as Danny Hylton notched a 67th-minute winner, and Chelsea know they will have their hands full as they look to move one step closer to a Wembley return.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup game at Kenilworth Road.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday, 2 March at Kenilworth Road, Luton.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 19:00 GMT.

Confirmed line-ups

Luton XI: Steer; Kioso, Burke, Lockyer, Potts, Bell; Berry, Osho; Mendes Gomes; Muskwe, Cornick

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Hudson-Odoi, Sarr, Rudiger, Kenedy; Saul, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Odds

Luton: 15/2

Draw: 18/5

Chelsea: 1/3

Prediction

Having been burned in the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea will be desperate to keep their chances of winning a domestic cup alive. Luton won’t go down without a fight but the Blues should have too much for them. Luton 1-3 Chelsea