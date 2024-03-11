Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea host Newcastle in the Premier League with the pressure firmly on Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

A 2-2 draw at Brentford last weekend was notable for the Chelsea supporters turning on the former Tottenham manager, with the Blues still yet to climb out of the bottom half of the table.

Newcastle will be out for revenge in Monday Night Football after their penalty shoot-out defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, which came after Mykailo Mudryk’s late equaliser.

Newcastle claimed a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Wolves last time out and have a crunch FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City to come next weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side will look to keep their bid of qualifying for European competition next season alive as they visit Chelsea. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle?

Kick-off is 8pm GMT on Monday 11 March at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown as part of Monday Night Football on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with the programme starting at 6:30pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill have joined Chelsea’s lengthy list of injury absentees while Conor Gallagher is a doubt due to illness. Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile and Reece James remain out for the hosts.

Kieran Trippier has been ruled out until after the international break due to a calf injury. Callum Wilson and Nick Pope remain out for Newcastle while Lewis Hall, on loan from Chelsea, can’t play against his parent club.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chalobah; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Prediction

Chelsea 2-2 Newcastle