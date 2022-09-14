Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea are back in Champions League action tonight when RB Salzburg visit Stamford Bridge as the Graham Potter era begins.

The former Brighton manager aims to quickly gain credit and momentum after replacing Thomas Tuchel, who departed following the shock loss to Dinamo Zagreb last time out.

The Austrians will provide a tough test for Potter after showing their worth already in this season’s competition after holding AC Milan.

This will also be the only game Potter has for three weeks, with this weekend’s Premier League match against Liverpool postponed.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Chelsea vs Salzburg?

Chelsea vs Salzburg is on Wednesday 14 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3, coverage starts at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

N'Golo Kante is still out injured (hamstring), while Edouard Mendy (knee) is not quite fit enough but improving, according to Graham Potter, so Kepa Arrizabalaga will deputise.

The main intrigue could be the system Potter chooses as much as the players, with a 3-4-3, a formation seen at times with his Brighton side, likely to be selected.

While the main decision appears to be between Kai Havertz or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount in the attacking trident.

The visitors are struggling with injuries with Maximilian Wober, Oumar Solet, Kamil Piatkowski, Bryan Okoh, Mamady Diambou, Ousmane Diakite, Samson Tijani, Luka Sucic, Justin Omoregie and Sekou Koita all set to miss out.

Benjamin Sesko looks poised to return to the starting line-up after recovering from a knock.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard; Kameri; Sesko, Okafor

Odds

Chelsea: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Salzburg: 8/1

Prediction

It’s hard to see Chelsea immediately adapting to Potter’s tactics, but there is enough quality on the pitch to grind out a narrow win and reposition themselves in pursuit of a place in the last 16. 2-1 to the Blues.