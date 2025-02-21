When is the Conference League draw? Start time and how to watch last-16 draw on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the knockout rounds of the Conference League takes place today, with Chelsea finding out their last-16 opponents and potential route to the final.

The Blues remain the overwhelming favourites to win the competition despite a slip up in domestic form recently, with Enzo Maresca’s side having strolled to six wins from six and 26 goals scored in the competition’s league phase.

Maresca’s decision to include Cole Palmer in the squad for the knockout rounds suggests that the club are taking the competition seriously as they look to become the first side to win all three of Uefa’s main cup competitions.

And they will learn their opponents this afternoon, with their first-placed position meaning that they will enjoy a home game in the second leg.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the Conference League draw?

The draw for the knockout rounds of the Europa Conference League takes place at 1pm GMT on Friday, 21 February at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw will follow the conclusion of the Europa League last-16 draw, which begins at around 12pm GMT.

How can I watch the Conference League draw?

The draw will be streamed live on Uefa’s website and on TNT Sports. You can also follow dedicated coverage on The Independent’s live blog today.

Who Chelsea could face in Europa Conference League last 16

Chelsea finished first in the league phase and will play either Real Betis or FC Copenhagen in the last-16.

Real Betis, who now have Manchester United forward Antony in their ranks, defeated Gent while FC Copenhagen came from behind to FC Heidenheim.

Which teams are qualified for the Conference League draw?

Every team that finished in the top eight of the competition's new league phase table automatically qualified for the last 16. They are seeded and will play their second legs at home.

As with the other Uefa competitions this season, they are paired off based on their league positions and will face one of two corresponding teams to have won their play-off ties.

Seeded:

Chelsea

Vitoria

Fiorentina

Rapid Wien

Djurgardens

Lugano

Legia Warsaw

Cercle Brugge

Unseeded:

Real Betis to play Chelsea or Vitoria

Jagiellonia Bialystok to play Legia Warsaw or Cercle Brugge

Celje to play Djurgardens or Lugano

Panathinaikos to play Fiorentina or Rapid Wien

Borac Banja Luka to play Fiorentina or Rapid Wien

Pagos to play Djurgardens or Lugano

Molde to play Legia Warsaw or Cercle Brugge

FC Copenhagen to play Chelsea or Vitoria

When is the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals?

From the knockout play-offs onwards the tournament follows a bracket. This means that teams will discover their potential opponents for the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals on Friday.

For the quarter-finals and semi-finals, there will be a draw to determine the order of the matches (i.e. who plays at home in each leg).

When are the next rounds played?

Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025

Final: 28 May 2025 (Stadion Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland)