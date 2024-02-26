✕ Close Pep Guardiola looks ahead to the FA Cup fifth round

Maidstone will look to continue their remarkable run in the FA Cup as they travel to Coventry in the fifth round tonight.

George Elokobi’s side are a game away from the quarter-finals after stunning Ipswich, and again face Championship opposition. Maidstone are eighth in the National League south, the sixth tier of English football, and are aiming to become just the second non-league side to reach the quarter-finals in the last 100 years, after Lincoln City in 2017.

Coventry, who were knocked out by non-league opposition in Wrexham last season, beat Sheffield Wednesday in a fourth-round replay and will fancy their chances of continuing their own promising cup run at home. The Sky Blues currently sit ninth in the second tier and will be out to spoil the party as Maidstone look to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

