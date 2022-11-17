Cristiano Ronaldo live stream: How to watch Piers Morgan interview on TV and online tonight
Latest updates as the first part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interivew is aired
Cristiano Ronaldo is revealing all in the second part of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on Thursday night.
Clips of the explosive interview were released over the weekend showing Ronaldo accuse senior figures at Manchester United of “betrayal” and claiming the club has stood still since his first stint at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, telling Morgan: “A club with this dimension should be the top of the tree, in my opinion, and they are not, unfortunately. They are not in that level. But I hope the next years they can reach to be in a top level. I don’t know what’s going on but, since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero.”
Ronaldo’s other revelations include just how close he came to joining United’s rivals Manchester City two summers ago before Ferguson intervened, as well as opening up on the death of his baby son. And in a gesture which symbolised the end of his time at the club, Ronaldo gifted the boots with which he scored his final United goals to Piers’ son Spencer.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is it?
Part two of Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan airs tonight, Thursday 17 November, on TalkTV from 8pm.
How to watch
TalkTV can be found on Sky on channel 526, Virgin Media on channel 627, Freeview on 237, and Freesat on 217. On Samsung TV, TalkTV is channel 4316.
And viewers can stream TalkTV online via apps including Fire TV and Apple TV. TalkTV can also be streamed on YouTube, via the TalkTV app, or online at talk.tv.
