Croatia vs Scotland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture

Croatia have been one of the major disappointments of Euro 2020 so far.

Just one point from their games against England and Czech Republic have left them in a perilous position heading into the clash against Scotland at Hampden Park.

A draw is no good for either side as both will be eliminated if they finish on two points, but Scotland will be a tough nut to crack.

Steve Clarke’s men will look to become the first national team in their history to reach the second round of a major tournament, so it will be some night in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 22 June at Hampden Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV2 and S4C, and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Clarke looks set to include Billy Gilmour in his starting line-up again after a super display in their draw with England on Friday.

Croatia are not said to have any injury issues heading into their final Group D encounter.

Predicted line-ups

CRO - Livaković; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; Perišić, Kramarić, Brekalo; Rebić

SCO - Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Odds

Croatia - 23/20

Draw - 11/4

Scotland - 2/1

Prediction

Scotland can make history by reaching the second round of a major tournament for the first time. But while Croatia are not the team they were three years ago, they still have more pedigree than the Scots at the European Championships and also need a win to qualify. 1-1.