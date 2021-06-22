Croatia vs Scotland prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out?

Billy Gilmour produced a performance for the ages for Scotland on Friday night as Steve Clarke’s side earned themselves a point against England at Wembley Stadium.

Now the 20-year-old will look to drive his side on to victory against Croatia at Hampden Park and secure their place in the second round.

Croatia struggled against England and the Czech Republic and will be dumped out of the competition if they fail to beat Scotland.

It is a very difficult game to call but one that Scotland will feel they can win if they turn up and perform.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 22 June at Hampden Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV2 and S4C, and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Clarke looks set to include Billy Gilmour in his starting line-up again after a super display in their draw with England on Friday.

Croatia are not said to have any injury issues heading into their final Group D encounter.

Predicted line-ups

CRO - Livaković; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; Perišić, Kramarić, Brekalo; Rebić

SCO - Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Odds

Croatia - 23/20

Draw - 11/4

Scotland - 2/1

Prediction

Scotland can make history by reaching the second round of a major tournament for the first time. But while Croatia are not the team they were three years ago, they still have more pedigree than the Scots at the European Championships and also need a win to qualify. 1-1.