Scotland have never reached the last 16 of the European Championships. In fact, they have never qualified from the group stage of a major tournament.

All of that could change on Tuesday night if they beat Croatia and finish Group D on four points.

Their display at Wembley Stadium against England on Friday has certainly given the Scots belief that they can take three points in their match against Croatia.

It promises to be a remarkable atmosphere inside Hampden Park for what could be Scotland’s final game at Euro 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 22 June at Hampden Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV2 and S4C, and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Clarke looks set to include Billy Gilmour in his starting line-up again after a super display in their draw with England on Friday.

Croatia are not said to have any injury issues heading into their final Group D encounter.

Predicted line-ups

CRO - Livaković; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; Perišić, Kramarić, Brekalo; Rebić

SCO - Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Odds

Croatia - 23/20

Draw - 11/4

Scotland - 2/1

Prediction

Scotland can make history by reaching the second round of a major tournament for the first time. But while Croatia are not the team they were three years ago, they still have more pedigree than the Scots at the European Championships and also need a win to qualify. 1-1.