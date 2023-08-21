Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a narrow win over Nottingham Forest on the opening day, Arsenal will be looking for a second successive victory as they aim to push Manchester City for the title again.

Arsenal have won their last two matches against Crystal Palace, but with Roy Hodgson in charge again, Palace fans will be hoping for a repeat of their 3-0 win over the Gunners in April 2022.

After shelling out for the likes of now-injured Jurriën Timber and Declan Rice in the summer, Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can find their footing and although it’s only early in the season, if they want to challenge for the top spot, they cannot afford any slip-ups.

It will be the Eagles’ first home game of the campaign after winning at recently-promoted Sheffield United on the opening weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is due to kick-off at 8pm on Monday 21 August at Selhurst Park in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League - from 6.30 pm

Team news

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber for the match with knee injuries and Mikel Arteta will be hoping Oleksandr Zinchenko will have built up enough fitness to be able to start.

Michael Olise is still expected to be injured in another blow to Roy Hodgson, but Palace are likely to be compact and organised against the Gunners.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Odds

Crystal Palace win 9/2

Draw 12/5

Arsenal win 1/2

Prediction

It might be cagey at times and Arsenal will have to work hard but they will get the three points in a relatively straightforward affair. Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal