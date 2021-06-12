Denmark vs Finland LIVE: Christian Eriksen ‘awake and stable’ in hospital after Euro 2020 game concludes
Play was suspended after the Danish midfielder collapsed on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen
Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen had to be suspended after Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field of play.
Medical staff were quick to attend to him while his teammates, opposition and coaching staff were visibily stricken by the scenes unfolding at the Parken Stadium.
Teammates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears. Referee Anthony Taylor called a halt to proceedings shortly before half-time with Finnish players retiring to the dressing room. Danish players remained on the field as doctors attended to Eriksen.
Uefa later confirmed that the match had been suspended officially due to “a medical emergency”. They later confirmed that Eriksen had been transferred to hospital and had been “stabilised.” A further communication from the Danish FA indicated Eriksen was awake when he left the stadium.
The European football governing body also confirmed that the game would restart at 7.30pm with Finland running out winners thanks to Joel Pohjanpalo’s second-half goal.
Euros 2020: Christian Eriksen collapse brings back dark memories of Fabrice Muamba’s cardiac arrest
It was an image that the world of football had hoped and prayed to never see again. As an unconscious Christian Eriksen received CPR on the turf of Parken Stadium, with his teammates attempting to form a protective ring to keep his motionless body out of sight, it was hard not to think back to Fabrice Muamba’s own collapse nine years ago.
Christian Eriksen collapse brings back dark memories of Fabrice Muamba’s cardiac arrest
Bolton Wanderers player’s heart stopped beating for 78 minutes after he collapsed at White Hart Lane on 17 March 2012
Euro 2020: What may have caused Christian Eriksen to collapse?
The footage of Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch on Saturday and receiving chest compressions as stunned fans at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium looked on was shocking.
The player was said to be “awake” and had been rushed to hospital where he was being stabilised on Saturday night.
It is not yet known what caused Eriksen to collapse and his heart to apparently stop, but it is not the first time football has seen witnessed such scenes.
What may have caused Christian Eriksen to collapse?
‘Very, very uncommon’ medical emergency could have been triggered by congenital condition or viral infection, consultant heart doctor says
BBC apologise over Christian Eriksen coverage
The BBC were criticised after the feed of the game continued live as Christian Eriksen was attended to by medics.
Gary Lineker was forced to apologise live on air before the game concluded in Copenhagen.
Watch: BBC apologises for coverage of Christian Eriksen’s on-field treatment
The BBC has apologised for allowing footage of Christian Eriksen receiving first aid treatment to be broadcast after the Denmark midfielder collapsed on the pitch during the team’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.The 29-year-old stumbled in the 43rd minute and then fell to the turf as fans and players looked on shocked.Medics rushed to treat the Inter Milan midfielder and quickly began giving CPR as the cameras kept rolling.Players formed a wall to shield Eriksen as he received first aid, but fans online noted that the medics could still easily be seen performing the treatment.
Euro 2020: More reaction from Kasper Hjulmand
Speaking to the media in a post-match presser Denmark’s manager Kasper Hjulmand praised his players for the way they reacted to the terrible situation with Christian Eriksen and commeded them for playing on even though most were ‘emotionally done and emotionally exhausted.’
“First of all, if it gets emotional, it’s been a tough night.” said Hjulmand: “We are all reminded of what the most important thing in life is - to have valuable relationships, people we’re close to, our family and our friends.
“We have a group of players that I cannot praise enough. I couldn’t be prouder of those people who took such good care of each other. He is one of my very dear friends, the way the players talked in the dressing room to decide to not do anything before we knew Christian was conscious and OK.
“We had two options to play the game [today] or tomorrow at 12pm and everyone agreed to play today. You can’t play a game with such feelings. We tried to win. It was incredible they managed to go out and try to play the second half.
“Honestly, there were players out there that were completely done. Emotionally done and emotionally exhausted.”
Euro 2020: Kasper Hjulmand’s post match reaction
Denmark’s head coach Kasper Hjulmand was understanably emotional in the post-match news conference. Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke of the devastating events that unfolded on the pitch concerning Christian Eriksen and which recontextualised the meaning of football for all involved.
He said: “It was a really tough evening, on which we’ve all been reminded what the most important things in life are. It’s meaningful relationships. It’s those people who are close to us. It’s family and friends.
“Everything, everything, everything - all thoughts are with Christian and his family.”
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen is a dazzling Danish talent football fans all over the world hope to see again
Christian Eriksen is more than just the most naturally-gifted Danish player in a generation. He is Denmark’s figurehead and guiding force, the reason why many pundits tipped Kasper Hjulmand’s side as having the potential to upset the tournament’s favourites, then perhaps even repeat their shock triumph at Euro 92.
The sight of Eriksen collapsing towards the end of the first half in Saturday’s group stage meeting with Finland will live in the memory of millions as one of the most harrowing images in the history of the competition, if not European football, yet was all the more traumatic for the thousands in attendance at Copenhagen’s Parken stadium, the ground on which he has dazzled for more than a decade.
Christian Eriksen: A dazzling Danish talent football fans all over hope to see again
One of the world’s finest players has been impressing fans for a decade but had them holding their breath after a shocking incident in Copenhagen on Saturday evening
Euro 2020: Too early to say if Christian Eriksen will play again after ‘moment of extreme peril’
One of the doctors who treated Bolton Wanderers footballer Fabrice Muamba has said it will take time to establish whether Christian Eriksen can make a complete recovery.
Cardiologist Dr Sam Mohiddin said doctors would have to consider if there has been any damage or permanent injury as a result of the 29-year-old’s suspected cardiac arrest.
Too early to say if Christian Eriksen will play again after ‘moment of extreme peril,’ says Fabrice Muamba’s doctor
‘CPR saves lives,’ says Dr Sam Mohiddin after Denmark midfielder collapses on pitch
Euro 2020: Football family reminded again of what’s really important in wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse
For once, the words ‘football family’ did not seem like a cynical cliché. When Christian Eriksen lay still on the grass of the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the world held its breath.
The horror of the situation was evident on the faces of Eriksen’s Denmark team-mates. The Finland players were stunned, too. Fear and devastation overwhelmed the sidelines and the stands.
There will be plenty of questions about the television coverage of the 29-year-old’s collapse but viewers across the globe shared the pain. All thought of rivalries was forgotten. It became about hope. Even the godless muttered a small prayer.
Football family reminded again of what’s really important
Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during a Euro 2020 match giving some perspective to a sport that often sorely lacks it
Euro 2020: Markku Kanerva on how his players reacted to continuing the game
Euro 2020: Finland boss Markku Kanerva reacts to tonight’s game
Finland boss Markku Kanerva spoke to the media in the wake of his team’s 1-0 victory over Denmark in an emotional game in Copenhagen. He touched on the fact that it was Finland’s first ever game in a European Championship and of course the welfare of Christian Eriksen.
“It was a very emotional night for us.” he said: “First time in a major tournament and an opening game against Denmark in their home stadium. When we heard the national anthems, it was very emotional for us.
“And then what happened with Christian Eriksen - a very dramatic and sad incident. And then finally, we get a good result from the game.
“Of course I am happy for that. Unbelievable. We are going to remember this for a long time for different reasons.”
