Denmark face Finland this afternoon as the teams get Euro 2020’s Group B under way in Copenhagen.

Belgium and Russia join these two sides in the group, meaning the Danes and Finnish must fire on all cylinders to progress to the round of 16.

Denmark and Finland may well find themselves in a three-way race with Russia to qualify second behind Belgium – one of the competition’s favourites – though there is the possibility that one of them advances as a third-placed finisher.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST today.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air on BBC One in Britain.

What is the team news?

Finland’s star man, Norwich striker Teemu Pukki, is their greatest hope here.

Denmark, meanwhile, can call upon a host of Premier League players, with Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen just a few of those. They also have Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen to hand, who can unlock the best defences in the world, and a number of talented players from some of Europe’s other top clubs.

Predicted line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Delaney, Larsen, Eriksen, Jensen, Wass, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Dolberg.

Finland: Hradecky, Toivio, Vaisanen, Arajuuri, Kamara, Raitala, Soiri, Lod, Schuller, Pohjanpalo, Pukki.

Odds

Denmark: 9/20

Draw: 16/5

Finland: 7/1

Prediction

Finland have no pressure on them at all here as they make their Euros debut, but Denmark should have enough quality to emerge victorious from this meeting. Denmark 1-0 Finland.