When are the EFL fixtures released?

Anticipation abounds across the country as the 72 English Football League clubs prepare to find out their schedules for the 2024/25 season.

Fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two will be released simultaneously as match-going supporters and television watchers ready their calendars for the upcoming campaign.

Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United earned elevation to the second tier at the end of last season, and are joined in the Championship by a returning Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United after the trio failed to maintain their Premier League status after just a single season back in the top flight.

An encounter with Wrexham, meanwhile, is sure to be on the radar of plenty in League One after back-to-back promotions for the Welsh club under their Hollywood owners.

In League Two, it will be a proud day of Bromley as the club plays EFL football for the first time in a 132-year history having earned their place with a dramatic play-off final victory.

The fixtures across all three divisions will be released at 9am on Wednesday 26 June.

The EFL season will start on the weekend of 10 and 11 August, while the final day is scheduled to be 3 May 2025.