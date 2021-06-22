England vs Czech Republic LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and build-up today
Follow live coverage as England attempt to win Group D and determine their route in the Euro 2020 knockout stages
Follow live coverage as England take on Czech Republic in the final game of Euro 2020 Group F tonight.
Gareth Southgate’s side missed their first chance to book a place in the last 16 of the tournament with the disappointing draw against Scotland on Friday night. However, results elsewhere since have done their job for them with their four points in the standings guaranteed to be enough for them to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.
What they don’t know is who they will play with the game at Wembley tonight set to go a long way to deciding that. A win would see them through as group winners and on to a likely last-16 game with France, Germany or Portugal while a draw would mean they finish second with the winners of Group E in Copenhagen next up.
The form of Harry Kane has been the main talking point so far with the skipper out of sorts in the opening two games. He will start, however, with Southgate’s main concerns over Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell after the Chelsea pair’s “interaction” with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who went on to test positive for Covid-19. They are both now isolating and out of the game.
All eyes are now back on the football though and an important night for the Three Lions. We will have all the latest build-up, action and analysis throughout the afternoon and evening right here:
After Scotland’s Billy Gilmour returned a positive Covid-19 test over the weekend, the FA asked England’s players for details of their interactions with the midfielder where it was revealed that Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell had shared a lengthy conversation with their Chelsea teammate after the match, thought to have lasted for at least 20 minutes.
The FA have taken the issue extremely seriously and gave a detailed breakdown of the interaction to Public Health England, which made the recommendation on Monday for Mount and Chilwell to self-isolate until further notice. On Tuesday PHE went further, recommending to the FA that both players isolated for a total of 10 days after the game, up until and including 28 June.
It is thought the key reasons for Chilwell and Mount being singled out is because of the length of the conversation, and the fact that it took place indoors (around the dressing rooms at Wembley), and that it was with someone who returned a confirmed positive test. These factors were more relevant and concerning to PHE than photos of Mount and Chilwell embracing Gilmour on the pitch at full-time.
The Chelsea pair will have to isolate up to and including Monday 28 June after being confirmed as close contacts of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19
England welcome the Czech Republic to Wembley this evening in their final fixture of the Euro 2020 group stage as Gareth Southgate’s side look to rediscover their attacking form ahead of the knockout rounds.
Patrick Schick is joint top-scorer at the tournament so far after netting three goals, including his record-breaking long-range effort against Scotland in the 2-0 win.
The Three Lions were left frustrated after Scotland secured a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Friday as a number of players, particularly captain Harry Kane, looked off the pace.
Euro 2020: Will Mount and Chilwell absences cost England?
So far under Gareth Southgate’s stewardship, England have dealt with these difficulties well enough. All those of the past few weeks have not prevented England from reaching the knock-out stages with one group game to go, after results went their way on Monday night. “The last 12 months in particular have been remarkable in that sense but I suppose it meant as a group of staff we’ve had to be resilient, we’ve had to be adaptable,” Southgate said.
“We’re calm in these situations, we make the best decisions we can with the information we’re given and we’re waiting to see how this plays before we rush into changes or finding out what goes on,” he added. “My biggest hope is for the two boys – that they’re not going to miss 10 days of a European Championship. That would be a massive blow for us, but for them as well.” How big a blow it is remains to be seen. “We just have to see how it plays out.”
Euro 2020: England vs Czech Republic preview
England have not yet been good in this tournament, and have only been effective in parts. As a consequence of that, one of the favourites – and one of the nine sides to enjoy a home advantage – need to win the game to win the group and stay at Wembley. It feels unnecessarily stark given their ample advantages, not to mention the fact that Croatia are nowhere near what they were and Scotland are a very limited team.
This is also where the question of an “off day” gets a bit more complicated, even beyond the fact the job spec for international managers is to build towards tournaments. Was it just one of those games, or was it another match that showcased how needlessly constrained this team is? The thrilling performances of Italy have certainly changed perceptions about what might be possible with an international team in the modern era.
Euro 2020: Who will England play next?
England’s place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 may have been confirmed following Denmark’s win over Russia last night, but tonight’s match against Czech Republic will determine where Gareth Southgate’s side finish in Group D and who they will play in the next round.
If England beat the Czechs tonight and win the group, they will play the runner-up in Group F - which will likely be either France, Germany or Portugal. A draw would see the Three Lions play the runner-up of Group E, which at this stage could be any of Spain, Poland, Sweden or Slovakia.
That’s the simple bit. If England were to finish third, however, there would be a number of possibilities for their last-16 tie, a full breakdown of which can be viewed in this article.
Euro 2020: England team news vs Czech Republic
After all the clamour for his inclusion, Jack Grealish is set to start for England this evening. The Aston Villa midfielder is expected to come into Gareth Southgate’s side in place of Mason Mount, in a move that will excite the England fans at Wembley tonight.
Harry Maguire is also in line for a return to the England team. The Manchester United captain has not played since injuring his ankle on 9 May but is likely to come in for Tyrone Mings in England’s defence after proving his fitness.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has also been tipped for a surprise start on England’s right wing, but all will be revealed when Southgate names his side a little over an hour before kick off tonight.
Euro 2020: England vs Czech Republic
