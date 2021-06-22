✕ Close England train ahead of Czech Republic game

Follow live coverage as England take on Czech Republic in the final game of Euro 2020 Group F tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side missed their first chance to book a place in the last 16 of the tournament with the disappointing draw against Scotland on Friday night. However, results elsewhere since have done their job for them with their four points in the standings guaranteed to be enough for them to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.

What they don’t know is who they will play with the game at Wembley tonight set to go a long way to deciding that. A win would see them through as group winners and on to a likely last-16 game with France, Germany or Portugal while a draw would mean they finish second with the winners of Group E in Copenhagen next up.

The form of Harry Kane has been the main talking point so far with the skipper out of sorts in the opening two games. He will start, however, with Southgate’s main concerns over Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell after the Chelsea pair’s “interaction” with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who went on to test positive for Covid-19. They are both now isolating and out of the game.

All eyes are now back on the football though and an important night for the Three Lions. We will have all the latest build-up, action and analysis throughout the afternoon and evening right here: