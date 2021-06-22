England will look to put their disappointing draw against Scotland behind them when they welcome the Czech Republic to Wembley tonight in their final fixture of the Euro 2020 group stage.

Gareth Southgate’s side were held to a 0-0 draw against their Group D rivals on Friday, on a night which saw the team booed off the pitch by the England fans, but the result did effectively confirm their place in the knockout stages.

England can top the table with three points, setting up a last-16 meeting with the runner-up of Group F,

The Czech Republic, who beat Scotland 2-0 in their opening match before drawing 1-1 with Croatia at Hampden, lead Group D on four points would go through as group winners if they avoid defeat at Wembley.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of this evening’s match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Tuesday 22 June.

How can I watch and will there be a live stream?

The match is live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 7:00 pm. It can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub, click here.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire could return to action for the first time in eight weeks after recovering from an ankle injury. The England defender ruled himself fit to play against Scotland but remained on the bench, so the extra few days could have been a further boost to his chances of starting.

Meanwhile, the scoreless draw with Scotland has led to increased calls for Gareth Southgate to give forward Jadon Sancho a start. The Borussia Dortmund winger has yet to play a minute for England at Euro 2020 despite being one of his country’s in-form attackers ahead of the tournament, while Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish could also feature.

The Czech Republic’s star striker Patrik Schick busted his nose while earning his side a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Croatia but the injury did not prevent the forward to continuing with the game. The side do not have any reported injury concerns ahead of tonight’s match.

Possible line-ups

ENG - Pickford; James, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Grealish

CZE - Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Holes; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Odds

England: 3/5

Draw: 12/5

Czech Republic: 13/2

Prediction

England should have enough to earn a narrow victory - although don’t expect Gareth Southgate’s side to blow the Czechs away as Jaroslav Silhavy’s side are tough opponents. England 1-0 Czech Republic