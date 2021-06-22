England vs Czech Republic predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture tonight

England play the Czech Republic this evening in a Euro 2020 fixture that will determine where Gareth Southgate’s side finish in Group D.

Friday’s 0-0 draw with Scotland saw England booed off the pitch by their supporters, but the result all but confirmed their place in the knockout stages following their opening win against Croatia.

Victory against the Czechs at Wembley would see England top Group D with seven points, setting up a last-16 meeting with the runner-up of Group F - which at this stage could potentially be France, Germany or Portugal.

A draw would see the Czech Republic go through as group winners and England advance as runners-up. Southgate’s side would then play the runner-up of Group E, which includes Spain, Poland, Sweden and Slovakia, while defeat could see England finish in third depending on results elsewhere.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this evening’s match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Tuesday 22 June.

How can I watch and will there be a live stream?

The match is live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 7:00 pm. It can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub, click here.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire could return to action for the first time in eight weeks after recovering from an ankle injury. The England defender ruled himself fit to play against Scotland but remained on the bench, so the extra few days could have been a further boost to his chances of starting.

Meanwhile, the scoreless draw with Scotland has led to increased calls for Gareth Southgate to give forward Jadon Sancho a start. The Borussia Dortmund winger has yet to play a minute for England at Euro 2020 despite being one of his country’s in-form attackers ahead of the tournament, while Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish could also feature.

The Czech Republic’s star striker Patrik Schick busted his nose while earning his side a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Croatia but the injury did not prevent the forward to continuing with the game. The side do not have any reported injury concerns ahead of tonight’s match.

Predicted line-ups

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Grealish

Odds

England: 3/5

Draw: 12/5

Czech Republic: 13/2

Prediction

The stalemate with Scotland brought expectations back down to earth and that may be no bad thing in the long run. Qualification is not assured but Southgate still has the opportunity to make changes and experiment. England smashed five unanswered goals past the Czech Republic at Wembley in qualifying, only to lose in Prague. A narrow win feels likeliest. Czech Republic 0-1 England.