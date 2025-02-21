Portugal vs England LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups ahead of Nations League fixture
The Lionesses kick off their Nations League campaign and begin to build up this summer’s Euro 2025 in Portugal
England kick off another important year with the opening fixture of their Women’s Nations League campaign against Portugal in the Algarve.
The Lionesses will hope to build form and momentum ahead this summer’s European Championships, where Sarina Wiegman’s side will be seeking to win a second consecutive title at Euro 2025.
Before then, England will look to advance to the Nations League finals, with the tournament also playing a role in qualification towards the 2027 World Cup. The Lionesses will also play world champions Spain and Belgium in Group A3.
England face Spain at Wembley on Wednesday, in what is the first meeting of the teams since the Women’s World Cup final, but before then Wiegman will hope her side can make a winning start in Portugal.
Follow live updates from the Nations League opener in tonight’s live blog, below.
England’s midfield puzzle demands a new combination ahead of Nations League
The art of mastering the role of the box-to-box midfielder is often down to timing. With Georgia Stanway set to be sidelined for England’s Nations League campaign, and facing a race to be fit for the opening game of the Euros in July, a place in Sarina Wiegman’s starting lineup is up for grabs for the foreseeable future.
Crashing the penalty area with a late run ahead of the Euros appears to be Grace Clinton, who has started games for the Lionesses in front of Stanway and Keira Walsh as a No 10 but now looks to be an ideal candidate to feature in central midfield. Wiegman likes Clinton’s versatility and believes the 21-year-old can play as an eight as well as 10.
Preview:
England’s midfield puzzle demands a new combination ahead of Nations League
Injury worries for England and Sarina Wiegman
The absence of Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy this month adds to injuries to Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway, Alex Greenwood and Fran Kirby from the squad.
Forward Hemp remains unavailable but is nearing a return for Manchester City after a knee injury. Midfielder Stanway and defender Greenwood are longer-term absentees after undergoing knee surgeries, with Stanway sidelined for “several months” and facing a race to be fit for the Euros in July.
Decisions for Sarina Wiegman
Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton will likely compete with two-time Fifa ‘Best’ Award-winner Mary Earps for the starting spot in goal, while Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright and Leah Williamson could all feature in defence as Wiegman begins to mould her side ahead of Euro 2025 this summer. Niamh Charles and Jess Carter are competing for a place at left back.
Midfielders Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace have kept places in the squad after making their debuts in December, with Grace Clinton, Jess Park and Ella Toone competing for spots alongside Keira Walsh in midfield.
In attack, there may be chances for Aggie Beever-Jones, Kelly and Jessica Naz if Wiegman decides to rest James and Alessia Russo ahead of the match against world champions Spain next week.
What is the England team news?
Sarina Wiegman is able to call upon Lauren James and Niamh Charles for the first time since the Euros qualifying campaign last year, while Nikita Parris has been included in the squad for the first time since 2022.
Arsenal’s Chloe Kelly and Aston Villa’s Lucy Parker have replaced the injured Arsenal duo of Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy from the squad named last month by Sarina Wiegman.
When is Portugal vs England?
The match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday, 21 February at the Estádio Municipal de Portimao in Portimao, Portugal.
How can I watch the match?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live for free on ITV 1, while subscribers can also watch online via ITVX. Coverage will begin at 7.30pm.
Good evening
England take on Portugal tonight in the first match of their 2025/26 Nations League campaign, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to get off to the perfect start in Group A3.
The Lionesses have stayed in League A after finishing second to the Netherlands in Group A1 in the 2023/24 edition and coming second in their European Championship qualifying group.
And though tonight they face a Portugal team who only managed to qualify for Euro 2025 via the play-offs, England will also face Belgium and world champions Spain in Group A3, with group fixtures taking place between now and June before the tournament finals at the end of 2025.
While England will hope to make the finals, these upcoming matches will also serve as great competitive preparation for Euro 2025, with Wiegman yet to decide on some starting players in key positions ahead of the summer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments