Portugal vs England LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups ahead of Nations League fixture

Sarina Wiegman breaks silence on Chloe Kelly's England future after squad emission

England kick off another important year with the opening fixture of their Women’s Nations League campaign against Portugal in the Algarve.

The Lionesses will hope to build form and momentum ahead this summer’s European Championships, where Sarina Wiegman’s side will be seeking to win a second consecutive title at Euro 2025.

Before then, England will look to advance to the Nations League finals, with the tournament also playing a role in qualification towards the 2027 World Cup. The Lionesses will also play world champions Spain and Belgium in Group A3.

England face Spain at Wembley on Wednesday, in what is the first meeting of the teams since the Women’s World Cup final, but before then Wiegman will hope her side can make a winning start in Portugal.

