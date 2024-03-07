Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When is England’s squad announcement?

Gareth Southgate is set to confirm his squad for England’s March friendlies

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 07 March 2024 09:22
Comments
<p>England are back in action in March </p>

England are back in action in March

(Getty Images)

England are back in action in March with Gareth Southgate set to confirm his squad for two friendlies.

With Euro 2024 qualification secure, Southgate will now hope to build momentum towards the tournament in Germany as his side take on Brazil and Belgium.

The South Americans visit Wembley on Saturday 23 March before Belgium travel to London three days later.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the two friendlies at 2pm on Thursday 14 March.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold are doubts due to injury, while Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are currently sidelined.

Chelsea captain Reece James is also absent and though Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is nearing a return, these games are likely to come too soon.

Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and Levi Colwill are among England’s recent debutants who will hope to again be included, while Brentford striker Ivan Toney could well be recalled after serving his betting suspension.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson, who joined Ajax during the January transfer window, are likely to be the foreign-based inclusions.

England will also face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland ahead of the Euros, where they will look to go one better than their penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final three years ago.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in