England travel to Sweden this evening with the aim of sealing automatic qualification for Euro 2025. A draw or better will be enough for the Lionesses after they defeated the Republic of Ireland 2-1 last Friday thanks to goals from Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway.

That victory moves them above Sweden in Group A3 and gives them a three point advantage heading into this final qualification fixture. Should the Lionesses lose they will need to progress through a series of play-offs in order to reach the tournament in Switzerland and have the chance to defend their title.

For their part, Sweden - who drew with England in the first game of qualifying - need to win. They lost 2-1 to France last time out meaning their promising campaign is at risk of ending on a sour note.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sweden vs England?

The Euro 2025 qualifier is due to kick off at 6pm on Tuesday 16 July at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 5.30pm. A live stream will be available on ITVX.

Team news

England are still without Lauren James, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kayla Rendell to injury, while Niamh Charles managed a substitute appearance against Ireland following a calf problem. Hannah Hampton started in goal for that match but Sarina Wiegman has a decision to make in goal with Mary Earps available after her hip problem has been resolved.

Predicted line-ups

Sweden XI: Musovic; Andersson, Kullberg, Sembrant, Rybrink; Rolfo, Olme, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Jakobsson.

England XI: Hampton, Bronze, Williamson, Bright, Carter; Walsh, Stanway; Hemp, Park, Mead; Russo.

Odds

Sweden win 17/10

Draw 9/5

England win 11/10

Prediction

Sweden will take confidence from the 1-1 draw they earned against England when the two teams met earlier in qualification but Sarina Wiegman’s side have seemingly rediscovered their form. They were dominant against the Republic of Ireland though lacked a ruthlessness in front of goal which could hurt them against a decent Swedish team. This will be closely contested but England should have enough quality to come out on top.

Sweden 1-2 England.