England take on Spain in the final of the Women’s European Championship in Basel on Sunday, as these two giants meet again in what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final.

England competed another dramatic knockout-round turnaround to earn their place in the final, coming back from 1-1 with a 96th-minute equaliser from Michelle Agyemang before Chloe Kelly grabbed a win as she tucked in the rebound from her own penalty.

Despite their own world class talents, Spain didn’t have it all their own way in the last four either, narrowly overcoming a stubborn Germany with an extra-time winner from Aitana Bonmati.

But it is the world champions who will enter the showpiece event of Euro 2025 as favourites, as happened in Australia two years ago when La Roja were the narrow 1-0 victors thanks to a goal from Olga Carmona.

England haven’t really impressed with their recent performances – barring their evidently strong mentality – and a similar start to the games with Sweden and Italy will surely see them punished beyond the possibility of a comeback, so the Lionesses will have to improve and improve quickly.

And it seems football betting sites agree, with various sites offering odds of 2/1 for England to lift the trophy compared to 4/11 for Spain to win.

England vs Spain betting preview: La Roja to add European honours to World Cup triumph

England will face undoubtedly their toughest test of the tournament so far when they face La Roja, with Sarina Wiegman’s side so far having flattered to deceive with their comebacks.

Despite a remarkable will to win, it is clear that performances have been subpar in the knockout rounds so far against two teams they were expected to beat.

Their slow starts were punished on both occasions but although the Lionesses found a way back in the last two matches, Spain will not afford them the attacking chances and domination of possession that Sweden and Italy did.

Spain did not even concede a single goal in their wins over Switzerland and Germany, and while their group stage results suggest they can be defensively vulnerable at times, Wiegman may need to make some big chances if the Lionesses are to hurt the world champions.

These changes could well come, for example if Wiegman decides to start Agyemang, but whatever happens it feels like England will struggle to deal with Spain’s overall quality – an opinion reflected in the early Women’s Euros odds, with the Lionesses offered at 10/3 to win the game in normal time.

Nevertheless, a final is a final and they often do not pan out in the same way that the games before suggested they might. England never managed to get on the scoresheet in the World Cup final but we’re backing them to do so here, even if we think the Lionesses will fall short once again in the end.

England vs Spain prediction 1: Spain to win, both teams to score - 13/5 William Hill

England vs Spain best bets: Bonmati to make decisive impact

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati has cemented her status as the world’s best player in recent years through her performances at club and international level, and while this tournament started off relatively quietly by her lofty standards, the knockout rounds have proven that the best players step up on the biggest occasions.

Bonmati had not registered a goal or assist in the group stages – having started on the bench in the opening two games – but it was her brilliant backheel assist that unlocked the Switzerland defence in the quarter-finals – setting the stage for the eventual 2-0 win – before she scored her only goal so far with a superb winner against Germany in the semi-finals.

Matches against better teams seem to see Bonmati involved more higher up the pitch, and it’s almost as if the 27-year-old’s performances get better the further that Spain advance, meaning it could be bad news for the Lionesses on Sunday.

We’re backing the Spanish midfielder to continue her recent influence in Sunday’s final, with betting sites offering odds of 21/20 for Bonmati to score or assist.

England vs Spain prediction 2: Aitana Bonmati to score or assist - 21/20 Bet365

