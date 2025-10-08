England vs Wales betting tips

Thomas Tuchel will be looking for his sixth win as England manager when they take on Wales at Wembley in a friendly on Thursday (7.45pm, ITV1).

The German has only lost once since replacing Gareth Southgate as permanent England manager, when England were beaten 3-1 by Senegal in June.

They bounced back with World Cup qualifying wins over Andorra and Serbia to sit top of Group K with maximum points from their opening five games.

The 5-0 win in Serbia was by far England’s best performance under Tuchel, and betting sites reacted to that success by cutting the Three Lions’ odds to win next summer’s World Cup.

While England are almost guaranteed to be in North America for the World Cup, the situation looks a lot more precarious for Wales.

They currently sit third in Group J, one point behind leaders North Macedonia and face second-place Belgium in a crunch qualifier on Monday evening, so could be forgiven for not giving Thursday’s game their full focus, even if it’s a chance to claim the bragging rights over England

England vs Wales preview: Three Lions too strong for neighbours

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has described the talent in the England squad as “ridiculous”, and on paper, there should only ever be one winner, which is why football betting sites make England no bigger than 2/7 for the win.

The Three Lions have won the last seven meetings between the two sides, and you have to go back to May 1984 for the last time Wales got one over their local rivals when Mark Hughes scored the only goal of the game at the Racecourse Ground.

Wales have only scored once in those seven meetings when Gareth Bale opened the scoring at Euro 2016, only for Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge to fire England to victory in the group stage encounter.

Based on that recent form, it’s not a surprise that the best price you can get on an England win to nil is 10/11.

England were very impressive against Serbia last time out, but the majority of Tuchel’s time in charge has seen functional, rather than flowing football from the Three Lions.

Their form in friendlies has been a little bit patchy, but the momentum gained from the win in Belgrade should help them claim a fairly dominant victory.

England vs Wales prediction 1: England to win both halves - 13/8 Bet365

England vs Wales best bets: Kane to score again

England captain Harry Kane has scored six goals in his last seven appearances for England, and he already has 19 goals in 12 appearances for club and country this season.

He has only failed to score in one game for Bayern Munich this season and has scored five braces and two hat-tricks already.

He makes scoring look so easy that it’s going to be a really tough night for the Welsh defence, with the majority of those selected in the squad coming from the Championship.

The 32-year-old has 74 goals for England in 109 appearances, including five hat-tricks and he’s available at 16/1 on some betting apps to grab another treble on Thursday.

England vs Wales prediction 2: Kane to score first - 11/4 William Hill

England vs Wales team news

England: Chelsea captain Reece James has been forced out of the squad due to injury and has been replaced by Manchester City defender Nico O'Reilly, who could be in line to make his England debut.

Wales: Aaron Ramsey and Dan James have both withdrawn from the Wales squad due to injury and have been replaced by Cardiff City's Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill, who could both play a part at Wembley.

