England Women will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat by Brazil when they face Australia at Pride Park tonight (7pm, ITV4).

Sarina Wiegman’s side were brought back to earth with a bump on Saturday in their first match since retaining the European trophy in July, as Brazil raced to a 2-0 lead at the Etihad after just 18 minutes.

The visitors were reduced to 10 players just three minutes later when midfielder Angelina was shown a red card for preventing a goalscoring opportunity, but England struggled to capitalise.

Georgia Stanway did pull a goal back from the penalty spot and hit the crossbar late on, but England couldn’t find an equaliser. Despite that result, betting sites expect a strong response tonight and make them no bigger than 4/11 to beat Australia.

England last faced the Matildas in the semi-final of the 2023 Women's World Cup, and came out on top, winning 3-1, thanks to goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

That meeting in Sydney was the sixth between the sides and the Lionesses lead the head-to-head 3-2, while the other meeting, back in 2018, ended all square.

Australia were the winners on their last trip to England, when Sam Kerr and Charlotte Grant were both on target to earn them a 2-0 win at Brentford in April 2023.

England vs Australia preview: Both teams in the goals

Former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro is now in charge of the Matildas, so he will be able to offer a great insight into the Lionesses, while Kerr has played in the Women’s Super League since 2020, when she joined Chelsea from Chicago Red Stars.

While England were being beaten at the Etihad, Australia ran out 2-1 winners over Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium, thanks to a late goal from Caitlin Foord.

Courtney Nevin gave the visitors the lead before 18-year-old Mared Griffiths equalised with her first international goal in Jess Fishlock’s final game for her country, which ended in defeat thanks to Foord’s strike.

England will be playing in front of a full house at the home of Derby County and will be looking for a much-improved start to the game.

With captain and talisman Leah Williamson out, and a change in goal, with Khiara Keating making her debut, it’s understandable that there were gaps at the back against Brazil, but up against Kerr, Wiegman’s side will have to be better tonight.

Football betting sites might be heavily favouring England, but the match may not be as straightforward as the bookies expect. Backing both score no draw means bettors will be paid out if either side wins and both teams score in the game.

Kerr back and raring to go

Sam Kerr, 32, is already the all-time leading Australian international scorer, breaking the previous record of 50 goals by Tim Cahill back in 2022.

The Chelsea striker made her international debut back in 2009, aged just 15 and returned for her country in Saturday’s win over Wales after 725 days out.

She endured 20 months out with an ACL rupture and would love to be back on the scoresheet tonight.

England Women vs Australia team news:

England: The Lionesses are without captain Leah Williamson, forwards Lauren Hemp and Lauren James, and midfielders Jess Park and Grace Clinton, while goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is also a doubt after missing the defeat by Brazil with an elbow injury. West Ham defender Anouk Denton has been called up to the squad.

Australia: Kerr is in line to make only her second international appearance in over 20 months after playing 66 minutes of Saturday’s win over Wales.

