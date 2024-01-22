Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Latest score and updates from Africa Cup of Nations
Group A reaches its conclusion with three teams in the mix to finish top of the table
The final two matches in Group A take place this evening as the Africa Cup of Nations enters the end of its group stages. Three teams, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Ivory Coast, all have the chance to finish top of the table and set up an easier fixture for the first knockout round as there is just one point separating the sides.
Nigeria perhaps have the strongest chance. They are currently second in the table, behind Equatorial Guinea, but face Guinea-Bissau who have yet to win a match. The tournament hosts, Ivory Coast, take on the National Thunder in a huge clash that could leave the loser on the brink of an early exit.
The top two finishers automatically qualify for the next round with the four best third placed teams also sneaking through. Ivory Coast currently sit third but their three points should be enough for them to qualify though they would rather not take the risk. Victory over Equatorial Guinea would propel them up the table and ensure a place in the next round regardless of what happens in Nigeria’s match.
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
Jean-Louis Gasset‘s disappointment at Ivory Coast’s defeat against Nigeria in the host nation’s second game was clear but things could still get worse for the manager.
The Elephants barely managed a shot on traget during their clash against the Super Eagles and they struggled to break downt he defence.
Gasset’s men occupy third in Group A, currently enough to advance as one of the best third-placed sides in the competition, though they will not want to rely on other results to get through.
Losing to the Equartorial Guinea would be a disaster and it would shock an already disappointed home support, who left Ebimpe in low spirits after Nigeria’s win.
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
Equatorial Guinea have qualification all but assured after an exciting 4-2 triumph over Guinea-Bissau in their second game.
Emilio Nsue was the story of the encounter, with the 34-year-old becoming the first player at Afcon to find the back of the net three times in one game since Morocco’s Soufiane Alloudi against Namibia in 2008.
With four points already secured from two games, Juan Micha‘s men need a point from Monday’s clash to secure a spot in the first knockout round.
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
Equatorial Guinea coach, Juan Micha intends on approaching the Monday’s match like any other game despite Ivory Coast being far off their best form.
Micha says the pressure is on the hosts to get a result following their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria and speaking ahead of the clash he claimed:
“It will be a very difficult match for both teams but more especially for Cote d’Ivoire because they are under pressure to win. We will approach the match in a calm manner. We will not wait.
“We know that they will come at us and open up which will allow us to surprise them at their own stadium. We know that they are under pressure and not us.”
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
Equatorial Guinea have never beaten Ivory Coast in competitive football. Of the three matches the two nations have played against each other one ended in a draw while Ivory Coast have triumphed twice.
Can the National Thunder buck that trend tonight?
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
No player at Afcon 2023 has outdone Seko Fofana’s four shot-ending carries, but the midfield man must avoid speculative efforts if the game is not going the Elephants’ way.
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast team changes
There are no changes to Equatorial Guinea’s line-up as the Group A leaders look to secure top spot and claim a second win of the tournament. They’re unbeaten so far so why change a winning formula.
Ivory Coast make four changes with Willy Boly and Wilfried Singo slotting into the defence as Oumar Diakité and Nicolas Pépé start in the forward line.
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast line-ups
Equatorial Guinea XI: Owono; Akapo, Fernandez, Coco, Ndong; Pepin; Miranda, Ganet, Bikoro, Salvador; Nsue
Ivory Coast XI: Y. Fofana; Singo, Konan, Boly, Ndicka; S, Fofana, Sangare, Kessie; Kouame, Pepe, Diakite
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast prediction
While Equatorial Guinea have acquitted themselves well so far, Ivory Coast should have enough firepower and skil in front of their home supporters to secure a win and ease any worries over a possible early exit.
Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast.
