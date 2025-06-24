Chelsea vs ES Tunis betting tips

Chelsea to win to nil - 4/5

Liam Delap to score or assist – 5/4

Chelsea face Esperance Sportive de Tunis in their final group match of the Club World Cup on Tuesday night in Philadelphia (Wednesday, 3am BST), with the Blues needing a win to secure a place in the round of 16.

A shock 3-1 loss to Flamengo last time out means that the Brazilian side top Group D with six points, with Chelsea currently on three.

And with Tunis having beaten LAFC 1-0 in their last game, both of these sides sit on three points ahead of the final match in what will be a winner-takes-all contest in Philadelphia.

The disappointing performance against Flamengo will have worried Maresca but he will know his team have more than enough to beat the Tunisian champions, and football betting sites have priced the Blues as 3/10 favourites to win, compared to 10/1 for the African side.

Chelsea vs ES Tunis betting tip: Blues to advance to last 16

Many Chelsea fans will have come into this tournament fairly excited to see how their side performed against the world’s best, though that excitement will have been dampened with a poor performance against a Flamengo side that were dominant for much of their 3-1 win.

But while the Blues will have to be wary of a Tunis side who were able to beat LA, the gulf between these two sides is far more pronounced.

Tunisian champions Tunis have won eight of their last 10 matches, scoring 21 and conceding four in the process, but though they lost 2-0 to Flamengo in their competition opener and will certainly not be used to the level offered by a £1bn Chelsea squad.

And while Chelsea lost last week, that remains just their third defeat in the last 10, having scored 18 in that time. What’s more, before the defeat to Flamengo the Blues had conceded just six goals in their previous 10 matches, with five clean sheets.

The end of the season proved that when it all clicks, the Blues can compete with the best sides on the continent, so they should have more than enough on Thursday night.

With that in mind, we’re backing Chelsea to win with a clean sheet, with odds of around 4/5 with various betting sites.

Chelsea vs ES Tunis prediction 1: Chelsea to win to nil - 4/5

Chelsea vs ES Tunis prediction: Delap to score first goals for new club?

Summer signing Liam Delap hasn’t got off to an electrifying start since his £30m move was confirmed last month, but the England youngster caused problems for opposition defences on numerous occasions in his first two games, including grabbing an assist on his debut against LAFC.

The 22-year-old, who scored 12 goals for Ipswich as they were relegated at the end of last season, is yet to score for his new club but with Nicolas Jackson suspended and qualification riding on this game, there’ll be plenty of expectation on his shoulders on Thursday.

And we think Delap will rise to the occasion against a less stern defence, with a wager on the 22-year-old to get his score or assist offered at around 5/4 in the latest Club World Cup odds.

Chelsea vs ES Tunis prediction 2: Liam Delap to score or assist – 5/4

