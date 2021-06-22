Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Czech Republic buildup as Mount and Chilwell sweat over place after Gilmour contact
Follow all the latest Euro 2020 news as England and Scotland round out their Group D campaigns
England take on Czech Republic tonight as Scotland meet Croatia in two matches which will decide the outcome of Group D at Euro 2020. The Czechs are above England in the group on goal difference so a draw would mean England finish second, and by quirk of Uefa’s clunky 24-team format England would meet another second-placed team, which could be any of Group E’s Sweden, Slovakia, Spain or Poland. Should England beat the Czechs they would face second in Group F, which looks likely to be one of France, Germany or Portugal. Scotland are at the bottom of Group D but a win over Croatia would possibly bank second spot and almost certainly be enough to progress to the knockout rounds as a third-place finisher.
The big news last night, other than Denmark’s sensational win over Russia of course, was that Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are both isolating after coming into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Gilmour will miss the match against Croatia, a massive blow for the Scots after his impressive full debut in the 0-0 draw at Wembley, but there is still a wait to find out whether Mount and Chilwell could feature tonight after. Gareth Southgate said: “There’s obviously got to be quite a doubt but there’s still discussions and investigations behind the scenes.”
England through to next round
After last night’s results in Group B and C, England have qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2020.
Even if they did slip up tonight against the Czech Republic and finish third in the group, they would still go through to the next round as one of the four best third-place teams.
Scotland, meanwhile, need to pick up three points against Croatia tonight to progress through the group.
Euro 2020: Denmark through to next round
Denmark qualified for the round of 16 after a 4-1 victory over Russia last night.
They finished second in Group B on goal difference as Finland lost 2-0 to Belgium and will face Wales in the next round.
Manager Kasper Hjulmand thanked those who have supported Denmark so far in what has been a difficult tournament after Christian Eriksson’s shock cardiac arrest: “I want to start by saying thank you to all the people who have been supporting us, and have shown so much love. I don’t think it would have been possible without all the support. I could feel that it really affected the players, so thank you so much for all the support. It means the world to us.”
Denmark manager hails team spirit after dramatic win
The Danes will progress after the shock of midfielder Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their opener against Finland.
Euro 2020 news
Hello and welcome along to our Euro 2020 news blog ahead of tonight’s games with England and Scotland both in action.
