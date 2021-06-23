Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Czech Republic reaction plus early Portugal vs France team news

✕ Close Watch live as Gareth Southgate gives press conference after England win Euro 2020 group

England can tonight sit back and watch all the action unfold in the last group phase encounters at Euro 2020, having secured top spot in Group D on Tuesday night.

Another Raheem Sterling goal left the Three Lions in first place ahead of Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland, who exited after defeat, and now Gareth Southgate’s side will wait and watch to find out who they will face in the round of 16.

Their opponents will come from Group F, with all four nations there still having the possibility to progress and finish in different positions in the group, with Germany facing Hungary and Portugal playing France, the reigning champions still needing a result to be assured of progression.

The same can be said of Spain, who play Slovakia in the earlier kick-offs; a win for either one guarantees passage but a draw might not be good enough for Luis Enrique’s side, depending on how those later fixtures pan out. Sweden against Poland is the other match in that group, with much left to be decided there, too.

Following tonight’s matches there will be a two-day break in on-pitch events at the tournament, before the round of 16 gets underway in Amsterdam on Saturday - where Wales will face Denmark.

We will have full coverage of all four games later on in the evening - the games start from 5pm BST - but during the day you can first follow all the news and reaction to England’s victory, Scotland’s exit and all the early team news for the evening fixtures at Euro 2020.