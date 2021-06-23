Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Czech Republic reaction plus early Portugal vs France team news
The final group stage day of Euro 2020 looms large as recent champions go head to head
England can tonight sit back and watch all the action unfold in the last group phase encounters at Euro 2020, having secured top spot in Group D on Tuesday night.
Another Raheem Sterling goal left the Three Lions in first place ahead of Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland, who exited after defeat, and now Gareth Southgate’s side will wait and watch to find out who they will face in the round of 16.
Their opponents will come from Group F, with all four nations there still having the possibility to progress and finish in different positions in the group, with Germany facing Hungary and Portugal playing France, the reigning champions still needing a result to be assured of progression.
The same can be said of Spain, who play Slovakia in the earlier kick-offs; a win for either one guarantees passage but a draw might not be good enough for Luis Enrique’s side, depending on how those later fixtures pan out. Sweden against Poland is the other match in that group, with much left to be decided there, too.
Following tonight’s matches there will be a two-day break in on-pitch events at the tournament, before the round of 16 gets underway in Amsterdam on Saturday - where Wales will face Denmark.
We will have full coverage of all four games later on in the evening - the games start from 5pm BST - but during the day you can first follow all the news and reaction to England’s victory, Scotland’s exit and all the early team news for the evening fixtures at Euro 2020.
England top Group D with a win
First up, though, let’s recap last night’s action: England beat Czech Republic by a single goal to nil, Raheem Sterling netting the winner to ensure the Three Lions finished top of the standings.
It wasn’t exactly a thrill-a-minute ride in the group, but Gareth Southgate will not care one bit about that: job done as far as he and the team are concerned after two wins, three clean sheets and seven points.
This morning the reaction appears to be rather more measured than after the Scotland game, an acceptance of the fact that England are not going to blitz their way to four-goal victories every game and are instead focused on remaining solid, tough to beat and ensuring they do enough at the other end of the pitch.
Euro 2020 group stage comes to a close tonight
Good morning all and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Euro 2020, with this morning our focus on the news and reaction to England’s Wembley win on Tuesday night and the matches which lie ahead this evening.
Spain face Slovakia and Sweden take on Poland in Group E, before Group F comes to a close - and with it the group stage as a whole - with Germany vs Hungary and Portugal against France.
They are four very enticing games in rather different ways, with pressure on the likes of Spain and Portugal to ensure they see the job through and get themselves into the knock-out phase.
France and Sweden are the only nations in action today who will be in the last 16 regardless of all the matches’ outcomes.
