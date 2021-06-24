✕ Close Bale prepares to down Denmark as Wales get set for last 16 clash

Follow all the latest news from Euro 2020 throughout the day after the group stage came to a dramatic close last night.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both scored twice in a 2-2 draw between Portugal and France that left Germany staring down the barrel of a stunning exit after falling behind against Hungary in Munich. Joachim Low’s side only required a draw to guarantee their place in the round of 16 but twice fell behind on home soil in Munich, with Leon Goretzka coming to their rescue in the dying stages of the Group F game. The results means the last-16 draw has now been finalised and it will be Germany who travel to face England at Wembley next Tuesday.

Despite the trickiness of that tie, England can still count themselves lucky to have fallen on the favourable side of the draw. That’s because the other half features all of France, Italy, Spain and Croatia, while Belgium take on Portugal in the standout fixture, with Cristiano Ronaldo fresh from breaking yet another international record. Follow all the latest news from the tournament as we build up to the first round of knockout games: