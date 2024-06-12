✕ Close Iceland defeat can ‘focus mind’ of England stars ahead of Euro 2024, says Gareth Southgate

Euro 2024 will finally get underway this Friday when hosts Germany face Scotland in Munich in a mouthwatering opening fixture.

Having finalised their squads late last week, all 24 teams have now arrived in Germany to step up their preparations, including England as they look to shake off the disappointment of a 1-0 defeat to Iceland ahead of their opener against Serbia on Sunday evening.

Gareth Southgate received positive news on Tuesday as all 26 of his players took part in training, including England’s biggest fitness concern, Luke Shaw. Scotland also got a left-back boost as Andy Robertson was fit enough to train following his injury scare on Monday.

Injuries have already bitten a number of teams with Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong ruled out of the tournament thanks to an ankle injury and Poland’s talisman Robert Lewandowski not expected to be fit enough to feature in his country’s first match.

Follow all the latest news, injuries and updates ahead of Euro 2024 below: