Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news and updates ahead of tournament as England receive fitness boost
Luke Shaw and John Stones are battling to be fit for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions ahead of the Euros starting on Friday
Euro 2024 will finally get underway this Friday when hosts Germany face Scotland in Munich in a mouthwatering opening fixture.
Having finalised their squads late last week, all 24 teams have now arrived in Germany to step up their preparations, including England as they look to shake off the disappointment of a 1-0 defeat to Iceland ahead of their opener against Serbia on Sunday evening.
Gareth Southgate received positive news on Tuesday as all 26 of his players took part in training, including England’s biggest fitness concern, Luke Shaw. Scotland also got a left-back boost as Andy Robertson was fit enough to train following his injury scare on Monday.
Injuries have already bitten a number of teams with Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong ruled out of the tournament thanks to an ankle injury and Poland’s talisman Robert Lewandowski not expected to be fit enough to feature in his country’s first match.
Follow all the latest news, injuries and updates ahead of Euro 2024 below:
Tom Heaton praises England set-up on return as a training goalkeeper
Tom Heaton tasted England’s lowest low as part of the Euro 2016 set-up and is full of praise for the way Gareth Southgate has shifted the culture, having returned to the fold as a training goalkeeper.
Eyebrows were raised on Monday when the Football Association announced that the 38-year-old would be joining the national team in Germany as part of the training group.
Heaton won the last of his three caps in 2017 and spent last season as third-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United, but Southgate believes his experience and outlook will boost England.
Barnes doesn’t think England are favourites to win Euros
John Barnes considers France as the team to beat and does not agree that only victory in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on July 14 would be considered a success for England.
“I don’t think England are the favourites, so why should they win it?” he said. “I don’t see why Gareth gets criticised at all because he’s maximised the potential of the team.
“With a bit of luck we can win it and I don’t think there’s pressure on him at all because everybody knows this is his last tournament and if he was staying, there would be lots more pressure on him.
“If you’re asking if England can win it, yes we can. I would make us one of the favourites, but not the outright favourites. If we get knocked out before the quarter-finals then of course that will be disappointing, but I don’t think that will happen.”
John Barnes backs ‘strong’ Gareth Southgate to get balance right for England
John Barnes does not believe England head coach Gareth Southgate will bow to public pressure over team selection at Euro 2024.
There has been a clamour for Southgate to accommodate as many of his world-class offensive talents as possible in his starting line-up for the tournament in Germany, with attack-minded players starring at club level both at home and abroad.
Barnes, who won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995, told the PA news agency: “I don’t look at individuals at all, I look at the balance of the team. Gareth has to resist the urge to play all his attacking players.
“And of course what’s going to happen when he leaves someone out? He’s going to get criticised. Why didn’t he play and why didn’t he play?
“But Gareth is strong enough to understand that and the fans have to support him.”
Euro 2024 predictions: Winner, Golden Boot, breakout star and more
Euro 2024 is upon us, as Germany hosts its first major men’s tournament since 2006 – with the national team seeking its first trophy in a decade.
Some fancy Julian Nagelsmann’s team to defy expectations on home soil, while there is naturally significant faith in France, as the 2018 world champions and 2022 runners-up.
Can England finally get over the line under Gareth Southgate, three years after losing the delayed Euro 2020 final to Italy at Wembley? And if so, will Harry Kane claim his second international Golden Boot?
Or will a younger star steal the spotlight, as clubs and coaches around Europe keep an eye out for the ‘next big thing’ in the summer transfer market?
Below, we predict the teams, players and moments that could define Euro 2024. Without further ado...
Double delight for Conor Bradley in Northern Ireland win
Conor Bradley fired Northern Ireland to a 2-0 friendly win over Andorra in Murcia.
Bradley registered his first senior brace with goals in the 16th and 23rd minutes, but Michael O’Neill’s men could not add to that lead despite clear chances for Callum Marshall and Jamal Lewis before half-time.
As expected, Northern Ireland bossed possession but the extra goals O’Neill would no doubt have hoped to see his men conjure against opposition ranked 91 places below them did not materialise after the break.
Euro 2024 injuries: Which players are out of this summer’s tournament and who is racing to be fit?
As another packed season of club football comes to an end, the European Championship in Germany is fast approaching.
The summer tournament bookends a busy 2023/24 season and one that has seen repeated calls for action regarding fixture congestion and player welfare.
So it is no surprise that several important players are set to miss Euro 2024 through injury, with many others battling to be fit in time for the opening round of group games, which begins on 14 June.
Everything is against Scotland at Euro 2024 - except one key factor
Steve Clarke does NOT endorse this article - and that’s fine, we’ll get back to Steve Clarke in a moment. In case you hadn’t heard, Scotland are heading to just a second men’s major international tournament in 26 years.
After the subdued, Covid-resticted taste-test of Euro 2020 three years ago, Euro 2024 in Germany is the real deal: the Tartan Army will be back, released onto the continent in their tens of thousands and in full voice, buoyant after a qualification campaign that taught a nation how to dream again. Nothing could possibly lessen the excitement now. Nothing.
Hang on though. Injuries to who? One win since when? Germany are finally themselves again? Steady on. This wasn’t going to be easy, but squeezing past the minnows of Gibraltar in a friendly last week did not suggest Scotland will be going to the Euros on a wave of optimism.
Clarke was hardly echoing the hubris of Ally MacLeod in 1978 when the Scotland manager took a pop at “negative Normans” in the press. “What’s there to be negative about? Why not just relax and enjoy it,” he said. “I just don’t understand why anybody would be negative about a second European Championships in a row.”
Read Jamie Braidwood’s full analysis of Scotland’s situation ahead of the Euros:
Euro 2024 fitness boost for England as Luke Shaw and John Stones train
Luke Shaw and John Stones trained as England’s Euro 2024 preparations stepped up on Tuesday.
Gareth Southgate has been dealing with fitness issues and absentees in the build-up to this summer’s tournament.
But all 26 players trained on Tuesday as England went through their paces for the first time since arriving in Germany the previous night.
Euro 2024 news
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the build up and latest from the European Championships in Germany.
Scotland will be stepping up their preparations as they prepare to face Germany in the first match of the tournament on Friday, while England’s campaign does not get underway until Sunday.
