As another packed season of club football comes to an end, the European Championship in Germany is fast approaching.

The summer tournament bookends a busy 2023/24 season and one that has seen repeated calls for action regarding fixture congestion and player welfare.

So it is no surprise that several important players are set to miss Euro 2024 through injury, with many others battling to be fit in time for the opening round of group games, which begins on 14 June.

Stars including Serge Gnabry, David Alaba and Gavi have been ruled out due to ACL tears and muscle injuries, while Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw face a race to be fit for England’s tournament opener against Serbia on 16 June after sitting out England’s first warm-up game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Below is a run-down of those players who are confirmed to be missing the tournament, as well as several others who are in a race against time to be fit for the group stages.

Definitely out of Euro 2024

Lyndon Dykes: A training ground injury at the Scotland training ground has ruled the QPR striker out of the competition.

Ben Doak: The Liverpool forward was initially in Steve Clarke’s 28-man provisional Scotland squad but the 18-year-old has now been withdrawn after not playing since sustaining a knee injury in December.

Serge Gnabry: The Bayern forward suffered a hamstring tear during the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid and was subsequently ruled out for the Euros, in a blow for hosts Germany.

Gavi: The Spain and Barcelona superstar tore his ACL while on international duty last November and is not expected to be fit to play again until October.

Giorgio Scalvini: The Atalanta centre-back had a successful campaign for his club as part of the Europa League-winning side, but he suffered an ACL injury in the final minutes of the club’s last Serie A match on 2 June.

Francesco Acerbi: The experienced Inter Milan defender withdrew from Italy’s provisional squad due to a hernia injury.

David Alaba: The Real Madrid and Austria star underwent ACL surgery on his left knee in December after rupturing in during a match against Villarreal, ruling him out for the rest of the season and the Euros. He then underwent further, minor knee surgery in May.

Marten de Roon: The Atalanta midfielder confirmed he will miss Euro 2024 after picking up a knee injury in his side’s Coppa Italia final against Juventus.

Otavio: The Portuguese midfielder was injured playing for Al Nassr in their King’s Cup final loss. He’s been replaced by Matheus Nunes in Roberto Martinez’s squad.

Caglar Soyuncu: The former Leicester defender, who is currently on loan at Fenerbahce from Atletico Madrid, was dropped from the Turkey squad after suffering a thigh injury during his side’s final league match of the season.

Racing to be fit

Luke Shaw was among five England players who sat out Monday’s win against Bosnia and Herzegovina ( Getty Images )

Luke Shaw: The Manchester United man has been out since February, but England’s lack of cover at left-back means that he’s been named in Southgate’s provisional squad. The England boss said he was “pleased with the progress” that Shaw was making ahead of the group stage opener.

Harry Maguire: Former United captain Maguire missed the last few games of the club season, including the FA Cup final win, but is expected to be fit in time for 16 June.

Anthony Gordon: Gordon made his England debut in March and has been named in the provisional squad, but faces an anxious wait to see if he makes the 26-man squad after sitting out the final game of the season with an ankle injury.

Aurelien Tchouameni: The Real Madrid man has become a key component for his club and national side’s midfields, and despite only making the bench for the Champions League final, he is expected to be fit in time for the opener against Austria on 17 June.

Mike Maignan: AC Milan’s ‘keeper is expected to start in goal for France, but he has been absent from the last few games of the club season due to recurring injuries.

Frenkie de Jong: The Barcelona midfielder was named in Ronald Koeman’s provisional squad, but hasn’t played for his club for over a month due to an ankle injury.

Timo Werner: The Tottenham loanee injured his thigh and faces an uphill battle to return in time to feature at a home Euros for Germany, although he has not played for his nation since March 2023.