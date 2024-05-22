Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland have included uncapped Liverpool forward Ben Doak and Bristol City right back Ross McCrorie in their provisional 28-player for Euro 2024 named by Steve Clarke on Tuesday.

There were recalls for Celtic winger James Forrest and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, but Bologna star Lewis Ferguson and right backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson all miss out due to injury.

Scotland will play in their second men’s major tournament in three years at the Euros after an impressive qualifying campaign under Clarke, but right back has emerged as a major problem following injuries to Brentford’s Hickey and Everton’s Patterson.

McCrorie, a former captain of Scotland’s Under-21s, has been drafted in while Forrest, 32, could be an option at right wing-back if required. Forrest was last called up by Scotland in September 2021 but played a key role in Celtic’s Premiership title win over the final two months of the season. Celtic’s Anthony Ralston has filled in at right back in recent friendlies.

The loss of Ferguson - Serie A’s midfielder of the year after Bologna qualified for the Champions League - to an ACL injury is a major blow but Clarke has greater depth in central areas with Callum McGregor, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong. Jack is in the provisional group but has not played since March due to injury.

Lawrence Shankland, named Scottish Premiership player of the year after scoring 30 goals for Hearts, joins Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes in attack, while Doak is a wildcard option. Scotland are not blessed with pace but the fleet-footed 18-year-old winger made five appearances for Liverpool in the first half of the season before injury in the second half of the year stalled his progress under Jurgen Klopp.

Clarke will have to name his final 26-player squad by June 8, but has named four goalkeepers in his provisional list with the 41-year-old Craig Gordon set to vie with Liam Kelly for the final spot alongside Angus Gunn and Zander Clark. Captain Andy Robertson will lead the group, with the rest of defence, apart from right back, fairly settled from qualifying.

The loss of Lewis Ferguson to an ACL injury is a blow ( Getty Images )

Scotland reached a second European Championships in a row after making a brilliant start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, which included wins over Spain at Hampden and Norway in Oslo, finishing second in their group to secure an automatic qualification spot.

Now the Tartan Army will travel in their thousands as Scotland head to Germany, after they were knocked out of Euro 2020 finals in the group stages and without a win three years ago.

Despite drawing against England at Wembley, Scotland were beaten by the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden - but Clarke’s side will hope to be more competitive this time around.

They will open the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14, before facing Switzerland and Hungary in Group A. They will play Gibraltar in Faro on June 3 and host Finland at Hampden Park on June 7 before Clarke names his final selection.

Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad

*Steve Clarke named a provisional 28-player squad on May 22 and will have to name his final group by June 8

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City).

Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Jack (Rangers).

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic).

Scotland’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Friday 14 June: Scotland vs Germany, Munich, 8pm BST

Wednesday 19 June: Scotland vs Switzerland, Cologne, 8pm BST

Sunday 23 June: Scotland vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 8pm BST