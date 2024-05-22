✕ Close Steve Clarke toasts Scotland's stunning Euro 2024 qualifying win against Spain

Scotland are set to announce their training squad for Euro 2024 in Germany later today.

After the drama surrounding Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Tuesday, including Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson’s omissions, it is the turn of Steve Clarke, who will confirm 28 names in a provisional list ahead of Uefa’s deadline on 7 June.

Following Scotland’s impressive qualification, finishing second in their group, Clarke will now make his selection for the tournament, with an increased limit set by Uefa allowing for greater options.

But injuries, with Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson all set to be ruled out, will make for several interesting selections, including Clarke’s picks at goalkeeper and in defence and midfield.

Follow the latest updates ahead of the announcement and all the reaction as the Tartan Army counts down to the big opening fixture against hosts Germany in Munich on 14 June: