Scotland Euro 2024 squad announcement LIVE: Steve Clarke to reveal provisional list for Germany

With Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson out injured, Scotland could attempt to convince Tino Livramento to declare for Scotland and solve their right-back problem

Sonia Twigg,Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 22 May 2024 10:30
Steve Clarke toasts Scotland's stunning Euro 2024 qualifying win against Spain

Scotland are set to announce their training squad for Euro 2024 in Germany later today.

After the drama surrounding Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Tuesday, including Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson’s omissions, it is the turn of Steve Clarke, who will confirm 28 names in a provisional list ahead of Uefa’s deadline on 7 June.

Following Scotland’s impressive qualification, finishing second in their group, Clarke will now make his selection for the tournament, with an increased limit set by Uefa allowing for greater options.

But injuries, with Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson all set to be ruled out, will make for several interesting selections, including Clarke’s picks at goalkeeper and in defence and midfield.

Follow the latest updates ahead of the announcement and all the reaction as the Tartan Army counts down to the big opening fixture against hosts Germany in Munich on 14 June:

Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad

There are doubts over Lewis Ferguson, the Bologna star and Serie A midfielder of the year, after he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month, while right back has become a problem position given injuries to Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson. All three are set to miss the Euros and they will be missed.

Sonia Twigg22 May 2024 10:30
Steve Clarke poised to name provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024

Scotland manager Steve Clarke in the stands at the Vitality Stadium for Bournemouth v Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
Jack Rathborn22 May 2024 10:12
Scotland’s Euro 2024 warm-up matches

June 3: Gibraltar (n), friendly, kick-off 5pm

June 7: Finland (h), friendly, kick-off 7.45pm

Jack Rathborn22 May 2024 10:08
Steve Clarke dismisses Scotland concerns over seven-game winless streak

Steve Clarke remains confident that Scotland will be ready for Euro 2024 this summer despite their winless run being extended to seven games.

After a 1-0 friendly defeat to Northern Ireland at Hampden Park in March puts extra pressure on June friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland to find form ahead of the Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena.

Jack Rathborn22 May 2024 10:00
Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane to Germany?

After ending their men’s major tournament drought three years ago, Scotland will hope for an improved showing as they take their place at Euro 2024 this summer.

Steve Clarke’s side reached a second European Championships in a row after making a brilliant start to their qualifying campaign, which included wins over Spain at Hampden and Norway in Oslo, finishing second in their group to secure an automatic qualification spot.

Now the Tartan Army will travel in their thousands as Scotland head to Germany, after they were knocked out of Euro 2020 finals in the group stages and without a win three years ago.

Jack Rathborn22 May 2024 09:42

