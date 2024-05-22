Scotland Euro 2024 squad announcement LIVE: Steve Clarke to reveal provisional list for Germany
With Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson out injured, Scotland could attempt to convince Tino Livramento to declare for Scotland and solve their right-back problem
Scotland are set to announce their training squad for Euro 2024 in Germany later today.
After the drama surrounding Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Tuesday, including Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson’s omissions, it is the turn of Steve Clarke, who will confirm 28 names in a provisional list ahead of Uefa’s deadline on 7 June.
Following Scotland’s impressive qualification, finishing second in their group, Clarke will now make his selection for the tournament, with an increased limit set by Uefa allowing for greater options.
But injuries, with Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson all set to be ruled out, will make for several interesting selections, including Clarke’s picks at goalkeeper and in defence and midfield.
Follow the latest updates ahead of the announcement and all the reaction as the Tartan Army counts down to the big opening fixture against hosts Germany in Munich on 14 June:
Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad
There are doubts over Lewis Ferguson, the Bologna star and Serie A midfielder of the year, after he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month, while right back has become a problem position given injuries to Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson. All three are set to miss the Euros and they will be missed.
Steve Clarke poised to name provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024
Scotland’s Euro 2024 warm-up matches
June 3: Gibraltar (n), friendly, kick-off 5pm
June 7: Finland (h), friendly, kick-off 7.45pm
Steve Clarke dismisses Scotland concerns over seven-game winless streak
Steve Clarke remains confident that Scotland will be ready for Euro 2024 this summer despite their winless run being extended to seven games.
After a 1-0 friendly defeat to Northern Ireland at Hampden Park in March puts extra pressure on June friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland to find form ahead of the Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena.
Steve Clarke dismisses Scotland concerns over seven-game winless streak
Conor Bradley’s first international goal earned Northern Ireland a memorable victory at Hampden
Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane to Germany?
After ending their men’s major tournament drought three years ago, Scotland will hope for an improved showing as they take their place at Euro 2024 this summer.
Steve Clarke’s side reached a second European Championships in a row after making a brilliant start to their qualifying campaign, which included wins over Spain at Hampden and Norway in Oslo, finishing second in their group to secure an automatic qualification spot.
Now the Tartan Army will travel in their thousands as Scotland head to Germany, after they were knocked out of Euro 2020 finals in the group stages and without a win three years ago.
Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane to Germany?
Scotland will open the Euros against hosts Germany and also face Switzerland and Hungary in Group A
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies