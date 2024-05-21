Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane to Germany?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

After ending their men’s major tournament drought three years ago, Scotland will hope for an improved showing as they take their place at Euro 2024 this summer.

Steve Clarke’s side reached a second European Championships in a row after making a brilliant start to their qualifying campaign, which included wins over Spain at Hampden and Norway in Oslo, finishing second in their group to secure an automatic qualification spot.

Now the Tartan Army will travel in their thousands as Scotland head to Germany, after they were knocked out of Euro 2020 finals in the group stages and without a win three years ago.

Despite drawing against England at Wembley, Scotland were beaten by the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden - but Clarke’s side will hope to be more competitive this time around.

They will open the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14, before facing Switzerland and Hungary in Group A. Before then, Clarke will announce his 26-player squad for the Euros on Wednesday May 22, as excitment builds ahead of a second major tournament in three years.

Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad

*Steve Clarke will name his squad on Wednesday, but will have until June 6 to make changes if necessary.

There are doubts over Lewis Ferguson, the Bologna star and Serie A midfielder of the year, after he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury month, while right back has become a problem position given injuries to Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson. All three are set to miss the Euros.

Possible 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), John Souttar (Rangers)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), James Forrest (Celtic), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Scotland’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Friday 14 June: Scotland vs Germany, Munich, 8pm BST

Wednesday 19 June: Scotland vs Switzerland, Cologne, 8pm BST

Sunday 23 June: Scotland vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 8pm BST