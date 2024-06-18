Euro 2024 stadiums: Where will games be played in Germany?
There will be 10 host cities as Germany hosts the Euro 2024 finals
Germany are hosting the European Championships this summer as England head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites.
After the Covid-delayed Euros were held across the continent in 2021, the tournament returns to its one-country host format.
Germany is set to be a popular destination because of its strong football culture and hosted a memorable World Cup in 2006.
The Olympiastadion in Berlin will stage another major final, while Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Borussia Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Park are two of Europe’s biggest grounds.
Here’s all the stadiums that will be used for the tournament:
Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin
Capacity: 75,000
Games:
- 15/06: Spain vs Croatia
- 21/06: Poland vs Austria
- 25/06: Netherlands vs Austria
- 29/06: Round of 16 match
- 06/07: Quarter-final
- 14/07: Final
Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)
Capacity: 50,000
Games:
- 15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland
- 19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland
- 22/06: Belgium vs Romania
- 25/06: England vs Slovenia
- 30/06: Round of 16 match
Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)
Capacity: 65,000
Games:
- 15/06: Italy vs Albania
- 18/06: Turkey vs Georgia
- 22/06: Turkey vs Portugal
- 25/06: France vs Poland
- 29/06: Round of 16 match
- 10/07: Semi-final
Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)
Capacity: 51,000
Games:
- 17/06: Austria vs France
- 21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine
- 24/06: Albania vs Spain
- 01/07: Round of 16 match
- 06/07: Quarter-final
Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)
Capacity: 55,000
Games:
- 17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia
- 20/06: Denmark vs England
- 23/06: Switzerland vs Germany
- 26/06: Slovakia vs Romania
- 01/07: Round of 16 match
Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)
Capacity: 55,000
Games:
- 16/06: Serbia vs England
- 20/06: Spain vs Italy
- 26/06: Georgia vs Portugal
- 30/06: Round of 16 match
Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg
Capacity: 52,000
Games:
- 16/06: Poland vs Netherlands
- 19/06: Croatia vs Albania
- 22/06: Georgia vs Czech Republic
- 26/06: Czech Republic vs Turkey
- 05/07: Quarter-final
Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)
Capacity: 43,000
Games:
- 18/06: Portugal vs Czechia
- 21/06: Netherlands vs France
- 24/06: Croatia vs Italy
- 02/07: Round of 16 match
Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
Capacity: 70,000
Games:
- 14/06: Germany vs Scotland
- 17/06: Romania vs Ukraine
- 20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia
- 25/06: Denmark vs Serbia
- 02/07: Round of 16 match
- 09/07: Semi-final
Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)
Capacity: 55,000
Games:
- 16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark
- 19/06: Germany vs Hungary
- 23/06: Scotland vs Hungary
- 26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium
- 05/07: Quarter-final
