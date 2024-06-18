Euro 2024 stadiums: Where will games be played in Germany?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Germany are hosting the European Championships this summer as England head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites.

After the Covid-delayed Euros were held across the continent in 2021, the tournament returns to its one-country host format.

Germany is set to be a popular destination because of its strong football culture and hosted a memorable World Cup in 2006.

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will stage another major final, while Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Borussia Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Park are two of Europe’s biggest grounds.

Here’s all the stadiums that will be used for the tournament:

Euro 2024 stadiums

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin

( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Capacity: 75,000

Games:

15/06: Spain vs Croatia

21/06: Poland vs Austria

25/06: Netherlands vs Austria

29/06: Round of 16 match

06/07: Quarter-final

14/07: Final

Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)

( Getty Images )

Capacity: 50,000

Games:

15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland

19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland

22/06: Belgium vs Romania

25/06: England vs Slovenia

30/06: Round of 16 match

Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

( Getty Images )

Capacity: 65,000

Games:

15/06: Italy vs Albania

18/06: Turkey vs Georgia

22/06: Turkey vs Portugal

25/06: France vs Poland

29/06: Round of 16 match

10/07: Semi-final

Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)

( Sascha Schuermann/Pool via Getty )

Capacity: 51,000

Games:

17/06: Austria vs France

21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine

﻿24/06: Albania vs Spain

01/07: Round of 16 match

06/07: Quarter-final

Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

( Getty Images )

Capacity: 55,000

Games:

17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia

20/06: Denmark vs England

23/06: Switzerland vs Germany

26/06: Slovakia vs Romania

01/07: Round of 16 match

Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

( Getty Images )

Capacity: 55,000

Games:

16/06: Serbia vs England

20/06: Spain vs Italy

26/06: Georgia vs Portugal

30/06: Round of 16 match

Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg

( Getty Images )

Capacity: 52,000

Games:

16/06: Poland vs Netherlands

19/06: Croatia vs Albania

22/06: Georgia vs Czech Republic

26/06: Czech Republic vs Turkey

05/07: Quarter-final

Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

( Getty Images )

Capacity: 43,000

Games:

18/06: Portugal vs Czechia

21/06: Netherlands vs France

24/06: Croatia vs Italy

02/07: Round of 16 match

Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

( Getty Images )

Capacity: 70,000

Games:

14/06: Germany vs Scotland

17/06: Romania vs Ukraine

20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia

25/06: Denmark vs Serbia

02/07: Round of 16 match

09/07: Semi-final

Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

( Getty Images )

Capacity: 55,000

Games: