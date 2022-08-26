Europa League draw live stream: How to watch online and on TV today
The Europa League draw will see Manchester United and Arsenal learn their group-stage opponents
The Europa League group stage draw takes place today as Arsenal and Manchester United learn their opponents in this year’s tournament.
Both Premier Leagues teams will be in pot one for the group stage draw and are back in Europa League action after missing out on Champions League qualification last season.
Arsenal are back in European competition for the first time since reaching the Europa League semi-finals in 2021, while United were knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 phase by Atletico Madrid last season.
Eintracht Frankfurt are the holders, although they are in the Champions League this season, while Jose Mourinho’s Roma are among the favourites.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League draw today.
When is it?
The draw will take place from 12pm BST on 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey.
What TV channel will it be on?
Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.
Which teams are in which Europa League group stage pots?
Pot 1: Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos
Pot 2: PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Feyenoord, Malmo, Ludogorets
Pot 3: Union Berlin, Freiberg, Fenerbahce, Ferencvaros, Bodo/Glimt, Midtjylland, Betis, Sheriff
Pot 4: Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor, Zurich, Omonoia, AEK Larnaca, Sturm, HJK, Nantes
Key Dates
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 7 June 2023
