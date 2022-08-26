Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Europa League group stage draw takes place today as Arsenal and Manchester United learn their opponents in this year’s tournament.

Both Premier Leagues teams will be in pot one for the group stage draw and are back in Europa League action after missing out on Champions League qualification last season.

Arsenal are back in European competition for the first time since reaching the Europa League semi-finals in 2021, while United were knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 phase by Atletico Madrid last season.

Eintracht Frankfurt are the holders, although they are in the Champions League this season, while Jose Mourinho’s Roma are among the favourites.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League draw today.

When is it?

The draw will take place from 12pm BST on 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey.

What TV channel will it be on?

Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

Which teams are in which Europa League group stage pots?

Pot 1: Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos

Pot 2: PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Feyenoord, Malmo, Ludogorets

Pot 3: Union Berlin, Freiberg, Fenerbahce, Ferencvaros, Bodo/Glimt, Midtjylland, Betis, Sheriff

Pot 4: Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor, Zurich, Omonoia, AEK Larnaca, Sturm, HJK, Nantes

Key Dates

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 7 June 2023