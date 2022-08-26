What time is the Europa League draw today?
The Europa League draw will see Manchester United and Arsenal learn their group-stage opponents
The Europa League draw takes place this afternoon with both Arsenal and Manchester United set to learn their group stage opponents.
Eintracht Frankfurt were the winners last season, beating Rangers in the final, while Jose Mourinho’s Roma will be among the favourites after winning the Conference League.
Arsenal are back in European competition after a one-year absence, with Mikel Arteta’s side narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification to rivals Tottenham.
United will feature in the Europa League under Erik ten Hag. They were defeated in the final by Villarreal two seasons ago, and also reached the semi-finals the previous year.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League draw today.
When is it?
The draw will take place from 12pm BST on 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey.
What TV channel will it be on?
Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.
Which teams are in which Europa League group stage pots?
Pot 1: Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos
Pot 2: PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Feyenoord, Malmo, Ludogorets
Pot 3: Union Berlin, Freiberg, Fenerbahce, Ferencvaros, Bodo/Glimt, Midtjylland, Betis, Sheriff
Pot 4: Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor, Zurich, Omonoia, AEK Larnaca, Sturm, HJK, Nantes
Key Dates
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 7 June 2023
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies