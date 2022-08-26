Jump to content
What time is the Europa League draw today?

The Europa League draw will see Manchester United and Arsenal learn their group-stage opponents

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 26 August 2022 08:07
Comments
The Europa League draw takes place this afternoon with both Arsenal and Manchester United set to learn their group stage opponents.

Eintracht Frankfurt were the winners last season, beating Rangers in the final, while Jose Mourinho’s Roma will be among the favourites after winning the Conference League.

Arsenal are back in European competition after a one-year absence, with Mikel Arteta’s side narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification to rivals Tottenham.

United will feature in the Europa League under Erik ten Hag. They were defeated in the final by Villarreal two seasons ago, and also reached the semi-finals the previous year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League draw today.

When is it?

The draw will take place from 12pm BST on 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey.

What TV channel will it be on?

Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

Which teams are in which Europa League group stage pots?

Pot 1: Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos

Pot 2: PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Feyenoord, Malmo, Ludogorets

Pot 3: Union Berlin, Freiberg, Fenerbahce, Ferencvaros, Bodo/Glimt, Midtjylland, Betis, Sheriff

Pot 4: Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor, Zurich, Omonoia, AEK Larnaca, Sturm, HJK, Nantes

Key Dates

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 7 June 2023

