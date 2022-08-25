When is Europa League draw and who will Manchester United and Arsenal play?
Both Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta will be eyeing up European glory in Budapest next year
The Europa League is back with Manchester United and Arsenal among the favourites to make it to the final in Budapest next year.
The Gunners are back in Europe after a year out and last played in this competition in 2021, experiencing semi-final heartache against Villarreal.
While United dropped out of the Champions League in the last 16 with defeat to Atletico Madrid last season.
Eintracht Frankfurt lifted the trophy in Seville last term, edging out Rangers on penalties in a thrilling final.
Here’s all you need to know about the draw, including what teams will play this season and which pots they have been designated in.
When is it?
The draw will take place from 12pm BST on 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey.
What TV channel will it be on?
Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.
Which teams are in it?
Roma (ITA)
Man. United (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG)
Lazio (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Feyenoord (NED)
Rennes (FRA)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Real Betis (ESP)
Union Berlin (GER)
Freiburg (GER)
Nantes (FRA)
Monaco (FRA)**
Sturm Graz (AUT)**
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)**
Midtjylland (DEN)**
12 automatic entrants
*10 Europa League play-off winners
**10 sides transferring from the Champions League play-offs (6) or third qualifying round League path (4)
Key Dates
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 7 June 2023
