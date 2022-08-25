Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Europa League is back with Manchester United and Arsenal among the favourites to make it to the final in Budapest next year.

The Gunners are back in Europe after a year out and last played in this competition in 2021, experiencing semi-final heartache against Villarreal.

While United dropped out of the Champions League in the last 16 with defeat to Atletico Madrid last season.

Eintracht Frankfurt lifted the trophy in Seville last term, edging out Rangers on penalties in a thrilling final.

Here’s all you need to know about the draw, including what teams will play this season and which pots they have been designated in.

When is it?

The draw will take place from 12pm BST on 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey.

What TV channel will it be on?

Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

Which teams are in it?

Roma (ITA)

Man. United (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG)

Lazio (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Rennes (FRA)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Real Betis (ESP)

Union Berlin (GER)

Freiburg (GER)

Nantes (FRA)

Monaco (FRA)**

Sturm Graz (AUT)**

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)**

Midtjylland (DEN)**

12 automatic entrants

*10 Europa League play-off winners

**10 sides transferring from the Champions League play-offs (6) or third qualifying round League path (4)

Key Dates

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 7 June 2023