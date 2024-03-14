When is the Europa League quarter-final draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Europa League sides are set to find out their quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place next Friday.

There are four British teams currently competing in the last-16 and hoping to be in the draw, with Liverpool almost there already thanks to their 5-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague. Rangers and West Ham still have work to do when they host Benfica and Freiburg respectively on Thursday night, while Brighton need to pull off a miracle after losing 4-0 at Roma in the first leg.

Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan are all well placed to reach the quarter-finals in their respective ties, while it’s more even in the tie between Atalanta and Sporting after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

As well as the quarter-finals, the semi-final draw will also be made, so clubs will be able to plot their route to the final in Dublin on Wednesday 22 May.

Here's everything you need to know about the Europa League draw.

When is the Europa League draw?

The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 15 March, at 12pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

The draw will be live-streamed via the Uefa Europa League website. Viewers can also watch it on TNT Sports as well as via the Discovery+ app and website.

How does it work?

The draw will feature the eight remaining teams in the competition. There are no restrictions on which clubs face one another, so teams who played each other during the group stage can meet in the quarter-finals, as can sides from the same national domestic league.

Ties take place over two legs, with the first legs set for 11 April and the second legs a week later on 18 April. With no away goals advantage, matches level after 180 minutes will go to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout.

What are the last-16 scores?

First leg results:

AC Milan 4 Giroud 34, Reijnders 44, Loftus-Cheek 45, Pulisic 85 v Slavia Prague 2 Doudera 36, Schranz 65.

Benfica 2 Di Maria 45 pen , Goldson 67 og v Rangers 2 Lawrence 7, Sterling 45.

Freiburg 1 Gregoritsch 81 v West Ham 0.

Qarabag 2 Benzia 26, Juninho 45 v Bayer Leverkusen 2 Wirtz 70, Schick 90.

Marseille 4 Veretout 23, Yerson Mosquera 28(og), Aubameyang 42 pen, 59 v Villarreal 0.

Roma 4 Dybala 13, Lukaku 43, Mancini 64, Cristante 68 v Brighton 0.

Sparta Prague 1 Conor Bradley 46(og) v Liverpool 5 Mac Allister 6 pen, Nunez 25, 45, Diaz 53, Szoboszlai 90.