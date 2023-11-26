Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Everton host Manchester United at Goodison Park in their first match since being deducted 10 points for being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

It leaves Sean Dyche’s side in the bottom three and facing a relegation battle, despite the Toffees showing improved form before the international break and distancing themselves from Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley.

The ruling of the Premier League’s independent commission will ensure Manchester United face a hostile crowd at Goodison Park, as Erik ten Hag’s side look to build on their recent run in the top-flight.

Despite already suffering five defeats this campaign, United went into the international break with four wins from their last five and top of the Premier League’s form table.

But the pressure would quickly return if United don’t get a result, ahead of Wednesday’s crucial trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know while you can get the latest Everton vs Manchester United odds, here.

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 26 November at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage following the previous match between Tottenham and Aston Villa. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Everton captain Seamus Coleman could be in contention to return after a long-term injury layoff while Amadou Onana is a doubt due to a calf problem.

Manchester United goalkeeper is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock while on Cameroon duty. Luke Shaw could make his first appearance since the second week of the season while Rasmus Hojlund faces a late fitness test. Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans are long-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Odds

Everton 17/10

Draw 5/2

Manchester United 13/8

get the latest Everton vs Manchester United odds, here.

Prediction

A motivated Everton earn a precious three points to put the pressure back on Erik ten Hag’s side. Everton 3-1 Manchester United