When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw? Date, start time and how to watch on TV and online
Manchester United face lowly Newport, sixth-tier Maidstone travel to Ipswich, while Manchester City clash with Tottenham and Chelsea host Aston Villa in top-flight showdowns
The FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place this weekend following the latest batch of ties in the 2023-24 competition.
The fifth round is likely to see plenty of lower ranked clubs involved, after the fourth-round draw paired 10 Premier League clubs together in five all-top-flight ties.
Chelsea v Aston Villa, Tottenham v Manchester City, Everton v Luton, Sheffield United v Brighton and Fulham v Newcastle were pulled out of the hat to ensure five big names will fall at their second hurdle.
The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United, were drawn against Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town, while Newport were handed the game of their lives against Manchester United.
Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth-round draw
When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The FA Cup fifth-round draw will be held on Sunday 28 January at around 2.10pm GMT.
How to watch on TV and online
The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 before Liverpool’s tie with Norwich City, which kicks off at 2.30pm.
It will be streamed online via the ITVX app and website.
What are the fourth-round fixtures?
|Thursday 25 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|19:45
|3
|AFC Bournemouth
|VS
|Swansea City
|Live on S4C
|Friday 26 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|19:45
|5
|Bristol City
|VS
|Nottingham Forest
|19:45
|7
|Sheffield Wednesday
|VS
|Coventry City
|19:45
|8
|Chelsea
|VS
|Aston Villa
|20:00
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|VS
|Manchester City
|Live on ITV1
|Saturday 27 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|12:30
|9
|Ipswich Town
|VS
|Maidstone United
|Live on BBC One
|15:00
|6
|Leicester City
|VS
|Birmingham City
|15:00
|12
|Leeds United AFC
|VS
|Plymouth Argyle
|15:00
|13
|Everton
|VS
|Luton Town
|15:00
|15
|Sheffield United
|VS
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19:00
|16
|Fulham
|VS
|Newcastle United
|Live on ITV4
|Sunday 28 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|11:45
|4
|West Bromwich Albion
|VS
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Live on ITV1
|14:00
|1
|Watford
|VS
|Southampton
|14:30
|10
|Liverpool
|VS
|Norwich City
|Live on ITV1
|16:30
|14
|Newport County AFC
|VS
|Manchester United
|Live on BBC One
|Monday 29 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|19:30
|2
|Blackburn Rovers
|VS
|Wrexham AFC
|Live on BBC Wales
Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?
No. The fourth round is the final round in which a match can be replayed. From the fifth round onwards, drawn games will be decided by half an hour of extra time, and then penalties.
What are the remaining round dates?
Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February
Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March
Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April
Final: Saturday 25 May
