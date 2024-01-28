Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw? Date, start time and how to watch on TV and online

Manchester United face lowly Newport, sixth-tier Maidstone travel to Ipswich, while Manchester City clash with Tottenham and Chelsea host Aston Villa in top-flight showdowns

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 28 January 2024 06:33
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Pochettino on Liverpool cup final and Villa in the FA Cup

The FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place this weekend following the latest batch of ties in the 2023-24 competition.

The fifth round is likely to see plenty of lower ranked clubs involved, after the fourth-round draw paired 10 Premier League clubs together in five all-top-flight ties.

Chelsea v Aston Villa, Tottenham v Manchester City, Everton v Luton, Sheffield United v Brighton and Fulham v Newcastle were pulled out of the hat to ensure five big names will fall at their second hurdle.

The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United, were drawn against Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town, while Newport were handed the game of their lives against Manchester United.

Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth-round draw, and get all the latest betting offers here.

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw will be held on Sunday 28 January at around 2.10pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 before Liverpool’s tie with Norwich City, which kicks off at 2.30pm.

It will be streamed online via the ITVX app and website.

What are the fourth-round fixtures?

Thursday 25 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
19:453AFC BournemouthVSSwansea CityLive on S4C
Friday 26 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
19:455Bristol CityVSNottingham Forest
19:457Sheffield WednesdayVSCoventry City
19:458ChelseaVSAston Villa
20:0011Tottenham HotspurVSManchester CityLive on ITV1
Saturday 27 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
12:309Ipswich TownVSMaidstone UnitedLive on BBC One
15:006Leicester CityVSBirmingham City
15:0012Leeds United AFCVSPlymouth Argyle
15:0013EvertonVSLuton Town
15:0015Sheffield UnitedVSBrighton & Hove Albion
19:0016FulhamVSNewcastle UnitedLive on ITV4
Sunday 28 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
11:454West Bromwich AlbionVSWolverhampton WanderersLive on ITV1
14:001WatfordVSSouthampton
14:3010LiverpoolVSNorwich CityLive on ITV1
16:3014Newport County AFCVSManchester UnitedLive on BBC One
Monday 29 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
19:302Blackburn RoversVSWrexham AFCLive on BBC Wales

Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?

No. The fourth round is the final round in which a match can be replayed. From the fifth round onwards, drawn games will be decided by half an hour of extra time, and then penalties.

What are the remaining round dates?

Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February

Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in