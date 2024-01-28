Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place this weekend following the latest batch of ties in the 2023-24 competition.

The fifth round is likely to see plenty of lower ranked clubs involved, after the fourth-round draw paired 10 Premier League clubs together in five all-top-flight ties.

Chelsea v Aston Villa, Tottenham v Manchester City, Everton v Luton, Sheffield United v Brighton and Fulham v Newcastle were pulled out of the hat to ensure five big names will fall at their second hurdle.

The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United, were drawn against Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town, while Newport were handed the game of their lives against Manchester United.

Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth-round draw.

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw will be held on Sunday 28 January at around 2.10pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 before Liverpool’s tie with Norwich City, which kicks off at 2.30pm.

It will be streamed online via the ITVX app and website.

What are the fourth-round fixtures?

Thursday 25 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper Kick Off No. Home Away TV channel 19:45 3 AFC Bournemouth VS Swansea City Live on S4C

Friday 26 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper Kick Off No. Home Away TV channel 19:45 5 Bristol City VS Nottingham Forest 19:45 7 Sheffield Wednesday VS Coventry City 19:45 8 Chelsea VS Aston Villa 20:00 11 Tottenham Hotspur VS Manchester City Live on ITV1

Saturday 27 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper Kick Off No. Home Away TV channel 12:30 9 Ipswich Town VS Maidstone United Live on BBC One 15:00 6 Leicester City VS Birmingham City 15:00 12 Leeds United AFC VS Plymouth Argyle 15:00 13 Everton VS Luton Town 15:00 15 Sheffield United VS Brighton & Hove Albion 19:00 16 Fulham VS Newcastle United Live on ITV4

Sunday 28 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper Kick Off No. Home Away TV channel 11:45 4 West Bromwich Albion VS Wolverhampton Wanderers Live on ITV1 14:00 1 Watford VS Southampton 14:30 10 Liverpool VS Norwich City Live on ITV1 16:30 14 Newport County AFC VS Manchester United Live on BBC One

Monday 29 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper Kick Off No. Home Away TV channel 19:30 2 Blackburn Rovers VS Wrexham AFC Live on BBC Wales

Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?

No. The fourth round is the final round in which a match can be replayed. From the fifth round onwards, drawn games will be decided by half an hour of extra time, and then penalties.

What are the remaining round dates?

Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February

Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May