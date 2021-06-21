✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Belgium are firmly in the driving seat but have to finish the job to secure first place in Euro 2020 Group B, when they face Finland on Monday night.

Roberto Martinez’s side are one of just three nations who retain a 100per cent record in the group phase and they’ll be looking to follow Italy’s lead in winning all three games, having already hammered Russia in impressive style and then earned a comeback win from behind against Denmark last time out.

That game saw the return from injury of Kevin De Bruyne and his impact was startling off the bench, while Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard also appeared as subs to continue their paths to full fitness. Martinez has assessed which of them are fit enough to start this game, while he is no doubt also keeping in mind that his other star players must remain sharp enough to go the distance in the tournament - with Belgium still seen among the front runners. Part of that is due to the goalscoring form of Romelu Lukaku, who has two goals so far and is one of the favourites for the Golden Boot.

However, Finland’s own adventure is not yet over and they’ll be desperate to prolong their stay at the tournament - which they could do with a draw, and will definitely do with a win. Indeed, if they win this game they could top the group, but so much of the final standings depends on the scorelines in each game.

There remains the potential for a three-way head-to-head for top spot, or for second place if Belgium win this game and Denmark win against Russia.

Either way, the two contestants in this fixture know the most simple equation will also be the most difficult route to achieve: simply win, and they’ll make the last 16 regardless. Follow the team news and live action from Finland vs Belgium right here: