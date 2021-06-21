Finland vs Belgium LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
All the action on the decisive night while four teams can still qualify from Group B
Belgium are firmly in the driving seat but have to finish the job to secure first place in Euro 2020 Group B, when they face Finland on Monday night.
Roberto Martinez’s side are one of just three nations who retain a 100per cent record in the group phase and they’ll be looking to follow Italy’s lead in winning all three games, having already hammered Russia in impressive style and then earned a comeback win from behind against Denmark last time out.
That game saw the return from injury of Kevin De Bruyne and his impact was startling off the bench, while Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard also appeared as subs to continue their paths to full fitness. Martinez has assessed which of them are fit enough to start this game, while he is no doubt also keeping in mind that his other star players must remain sharp enough to go the distance in the tournament - with Belgium still seen among the front runners. Part of that is due to the goalscoring form of Romelu Lukaku, who has two goals so far and is one of the favourites for the Golden Boot.
However, Finland’s own adventure is not yet over and they’ll be desperate to prolong their stay at the tournament - which they could do with a draw, and will definitely do with a win. Indeed, if they win this game they could top the group, but so much of the final standings depends on the scorelines in each game.
There remains the potential for a three-way head-to-head for top spot, or for second place if Belgium win this game and Denmark win against Russia.
Either way, the two contestants in this fixture know the most simple equation will also be the most difficult route to achieve: simply win, and they’ll make the last 16 regardless. Follow the team news and live action from Finland vs Belgium right here:
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
Speaking of Pohjanpalo and De Bruyne, here they both are checking out the impressive St Petersburg-based arena.
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
If De Bruyne is Belgium’s hero then Finland’s comes in the form of Joel Pohjanpalo, the man who scored his country’s first ever goal at a major tournament. They beat Denmark 1-0 in their opener before being beaten by the same scoreline against Russia.
Their fate hangs in the balance ahead of a very tough clash with Belgium.
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
Safe to say De Bruyne totally changed the game for Belgium against Denmark. An assist and a goal within 22 minutes of coming off the bench as Martinez’s side came from behind to win 2-1 in Copenhagen.
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
Safe to say Belgium aren’t lacking talent going forward...
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
Do Finland need any more points to progress? It’s a strange complex that has only arisen since the expansion of the Euros when four third place teams began to progress to the last 16 stage.
Switzerland finished third in Group A with four points, while Ukraine look set to finish third in Group C with just three.
To be safe Finland will feel they need a point tonight, especially given Denmark could leapfrog them if they beat Russia in the other Group B game.
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
STAT ATTACK
Here’s a startling statistic for you guys. Belgium have not beaten Finland in any of their last SEVEN meetings. SEVEN!
The last time the Belgians got the better of the Finns was way back in 1968 when they beat them 6-1 in a World Cup qualifier. Since then they have lost four and drawn three.
Wow.
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
Belgium team: Courtois, Vermaelen, Boyota, Witsel, De Bruyne, Lukaku, E Hazard, Denayer, Chadli, Trossard, Doku.
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
TEAM NEWS
Finland team: Hradecky, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy, Toivio, Kamara, Lod, Pukki, Sparv, Uronen, Pohjanpalo, Raitala.
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
Thierry Henry is a part of Belgium boss Roberto Martinez’s backroom staff for the Euro 2020 tournament.
Will some of the Belgian boys have learnt from this? Could we see a special free-kick tonight? I certainly hope so. He’s still got it...
Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium
The Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, Russia is the arena for tonight’s match. Promises to be a big evening of action.
