Belgium have produced two professional displays to take six points from their opening two Group B matches at Euro 2020.

They struggled to cope with Denmark in the first half of their game on Thursday, but Roberto Martinez’s substitutions made the difference as Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel changed the game to secure a 2-1 victory.

Now they will look to build on that second half display by securing a third successive victory over a Finland side who sit precariously on three points.

Finland could not follow up their win against Denmark as they lost 1-0 to Russia and realistically need a point here to make their progression through to the last 16 an absolute certainty.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday 21 June in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC 1 and BBC 1 HD, and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard were brought on by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez in their match against Denmark and the pair changed the game for their side. You imagine Martinez will be looking to put them in the starting line-up for this one.

Finland have a full strength squad to select from as coach Markku Kanerva looks to cause a major upset against Belgium.

Predicted line-ups

FIN - Hradecky; O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Kauko, Raitala; Pukki, Lod.

BEL - Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard; De Bruyne, Lukaku, E Hazard.

Odds

Finland - 10/1

Draw -17/4

Belgium - 3/10

Prediction

Finland played well against Russia in their last match and were unfortunate to come away with nothing. They will feel a point is enough to take them through to the second round, but you feel Belgium’s quality up front will eventually prevail. 1-0 Belgium.