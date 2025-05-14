Maeda to score at any time against Aberdeen - 17/10 William Hill

The season might be in its last throws but the action isn’t showing any let-up yet, with cup finals, play-offs and the all-important jostle for European qualification.

It just means looking slightly further afield when it comes to today’s football accumulator tips for the Wednesday night matches.

We’ve compiled a fourfold from those games that returns at 265/1 with William Hill and comparable odds on other betting sites.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

(8pm, Sky Sports Football)

Celtic have already won the league and sit 17 points clear of second-placed Rangers, but they are still going hard with eight wins from their last 11 games.

After spending the early part of the season pushing Celtic, Dons have now slipped to fourth in the SPL table, 35 points behind the champions and three behind third-placed Hibs, who they would love to catch with third going into the Europa League qualifying rounds next season.

Celtic have already beaten Wednesday’s opponents three times by an aggregate score of 12-1, while the first meeting of the season, back in October, at Celtic Park ended 2-2.

Striker Daizen Maeda has already scored five goals against Aberdeen this season, including a hat-trick in the 6-0 League Cup win back in November.

He also has 11 goals in his last 13 games, and 34 for the season, so he looks a good option to add to that tally on Wednesday.

You can get odds of 11/2 on him scoring first or last and 17/10 to score at any time.

Accumulator betting tip 1: Maeda to score at any time - 17/10 William Hill

Stockport vs Leyton Orient Prediction

(8pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

It’s all square after the first leg of an action-packed League 1 play-off tie that was not without controversy with an offside goal and two penalties.

County defender Fraser Horsfall was in the thick of the action as he won a penalty, scored a goal and conceded a penalty as the two teams played out a 2-2 draw at Brisbane Road.

Stockport finished nine points ahead of Orient in the regular season, but that counts for nothing in this one-off game.

The head-to-head for the season stands at one win each, and the draw last time out.

County won the league meeting at Brisbane Road 1-0 after being beaten 4-1 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Dave Challinor’s side are looking for their third promotion in four years, and they finished the season by winning seven of their last eight league games, drawing the other.

Football betting sites make Stockport second favourites for promotion behind Charlton at 15/8 and should punch their ticket for Wembley here.

A home win is a best-price of 19/20 on Wednesday, but throwing in both teams to score, which has landed in Stockport’s last five games and six of Orient’s last seven matches, brings the price up to 3/1

Accumulator betting tip 2: Stockport to win and BTTS - 3/1 BetVictor

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

(8.30pm, Premier Sports 2)

Real Madrid’s chances of winning LaLiga all but slipped away on Sunday after their 4-3 defeat away at Barcelona.

They now sit seven points behind Hansi Flick’s side with just three games to go. Failure to beat ninth-placed Mallorca would hand Barca the title before they play on Thursday evening.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick on Sunday and still ended up on the losing side. He’ll take little comfort from the fact he surpassed the record for goals in a debut season for Los Blancos as he took his tally to a huge 39 goals in 55 games.

Betting apps are offering 11/4 on him scoring first or last, or 10/13 on scoring at any time.

He has scored more than once on eight different occasions this season and you can get 10/3 on him doing it again.

Accumulator betting tip 3: Mbappe to score two or more - 10/3 William Hill

AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction

(8pm, Premier Sports 1)

They’ve already won the Supercoppa Italiana this season, and now AC Milan are just one win away from lifting the Coppa Italia for the first time since 2003.

The finalists are separated by one place and two points in the Serie A table, and the head-to-head record so far this season is one apiece.

Bologna won their home match 2-1 before Milan claimed a potential psychological boost for the final by coming from behind to beat the Rossoblu 3-1 just last Friday.

Riccardo Orsolini gave the visitors the lead before Milan responded well with Santiago Gimenez scoring twice and Christian Pulisic netting the other.

Milan have won their last four games and while you’d expect Bologna, who are appearing in their first final since 1974, to go down swinging, the Rossoneri should prove the superior side.

Accumulator betting tip 4: AC Milan to win & BTTS - 9/2 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

Sports betting can be enjoyable, but it’s important to stay in control and gamble responsibly.

Whether you are using the best online casino, slot sites, poker sites, or online bookmakers, responsible gambling should always be a priority.

All licensed gambling sites in the UK are required to provide tools such as deposit limits, time-outs, self-exclusion, and self-assessment questionnaires. These are designed to help you manage your gambling activity and protect your wellbeing.

Online bookmakers and new casino sites will offer free bets or a casino bonus occasionally. While these can be tempting, it is vital to read the terms and conditions of any offer before taking part.

Gambling should be treated as entertainment—not a source of income. If you are concerned about your gambling behaviour, support is available from:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.