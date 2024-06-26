Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Portugal have already secured their place at the top of Euro 2024 Group F when they eased to victory over Turkey but will take on Georgia in the final group game.

Turkey were beaten 3-0 when Portugal, spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo for the second successive game, showed their superior quality. Although the match was marred by four pitch invaders who bypassed security guards to try and get pictures with Ronaldo, with two more attempting to follow suit after the final whistle.

Georgia still hold onto an outside chance of reaching the knockouts in their first European Championship, but they would need to beat Portugal and also hope the Czech Republic beat Turkey. Should both those things happen it would come down to overall goal difference between Georgia and the Czech team.

Ronaldo received praise for his decision to pass the ball for Bruno Fernandes in the game against Turkey, but his image remains bigger than that of the Portuguese team and it is likely to follow the team as far as they go in the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final Group F clash.

When is Georgia vs Portugal?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 June at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm. The game will also be streamed via the ITVX website and app.

What is the team news?

Portugal might be tempted to ring in the changes having already qualified for the knockout stages top of Group F and will be without Rafael Leao who is banned. Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao are both one booking away from a one-game suspension.

Georgia on the other hand are likely to stick with the team that secured a draw against the Czech Republic.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Sa, Semedo, Silva, Inacio, Dalot, Nevez, Nunes, Conceicao, Felix, Jota, Ramos

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze

Odds

Georgia 11/2

Draw 3/1

Portugal 1/3

Prediction

Despite the expected changes Portugal’s manager Roberto Martinez is expected to make ahead of the game, with their confidence and experience they will still win comfortably. Georgia 0-2 Portugal

