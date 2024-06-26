The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Georgia v Portugal TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight
Portugal have already secured their place at the top of Group F ahead of the meeting with Georgia
Portugal have already secured their place at the top of Euro 2024 Group F when they eased to victory over Turkey but will take on Georgia in the final group game.
Turkey were beaten 3-0 when Portugal, spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo for the second successive game, showed their superior quality. Although the match was marred by four pitch invaders who bypassed security guards to try and get pictures with Ronaldo, with two more attempting to follow suit after the final whistle.
Georgia still hold onto an outside chance of reaching the knockouts in their first European Championship, but they would need to beat Portugal and also hope the Czech Republic beat Turkey. Should both those things happen it would come down to overall goal difference between Georgia and the Czech team.
Ronaldo received praise for his decision to pass the ball for Bruno Fernandes in the game against Turkey, but his image remains bigger than that of the Portuguese team and it is likely to follow the team as far as they go in the tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final Group F clash.
When is Georgia vs Portugal?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 June at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.
What TV channel is it on?
The match will be shown live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm. The game will also be streamed via the ITVX website and app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
What is the team news?
Portugal might be tempted to ring in the changes having already qualified for the knockout stages top of Group F and will be without Rafael Leao who is banned. Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao are both one booking away from a one-game suspension.
Georgia on the other hand are likely to stick with the team that secured a draw against the Czech Republic.
Predicted line-ups
Portugal XI: Sa, Semedo, Silva, Inacio, Dalot, Nevez, Nunes, Conceicao, Felix, Jota, Ramos
Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze
Odds
Georgia 11/2
Draw 3/1
Portugal 1/3
Prediction
Despite the expected changes Portugal’s manager Roberto Martinez is expected to make ahead of the game, with their confidence and experience they will still win comfortably. Georgia 0-2 Portugal
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments