Germany vs Scotland LIVE: Team news and build-up for Euro 2024 opener

Scotland face Germany in the Euro 2024 opener looking to impress after a fine showing in qualification.

Playing in their first major overseas tournament since 1998, having finished bottom of Group D at Euro 2020, despite two matches at Hampden Park, the Tartan Army will be out in force and hoping to escape a difficult group, which also includes Switzerland and Hungary.

For Germany, finishing top of their group will be a minimum expectation as they carry the weight of a nation on their shoulders, but they will be wary in the opening game, even Julian Nagelsmann admitted his side were “a bit nervous” to face Scotland.

History does not fall in favour of Steve Clarke’s side, however. In the seven previous meetings between the national sides since 1992, there has only been one draw, with Germany winning all the other matches.

