Karren Brady believes new boss Graham Potter can win trophies at West Ham

West Ham vice-chairperson Karren Brady believes Graham Potter is the man to bring more silverware to the club.

Potter was installed at the London Stadium this week after the Hammers sacked Julen Lopetegui, ending a near two-year absence from the game following his exit from Chelsea.

Brady says Potter is the right person to follow in David Moyes’ footsteps by winning trophies for the club, having lifted the Europa Conference League in 2023.

“We believe that the right foundations are in place for further success in the future at West Ham United,” she said in her column in The Sun.

“It is only 18 months ago that we enjoyed European glory and, while that night in Prague will never be forgotten, there is a genuine and fierce hunger at this club to ensure that we continue to work as hard as possible to build and create more outstanding memories.

“That is why we didn’t hesitate to hand him a two-and-a-half-year contract, and that is why we firmly believe we have appointed not only a good man, but the right man for West Ham United.”

The decision to axe former Spain and Real Madrid boss Lopetegui, who was only appointed in the summer and given big cash to spend, came after a disappointing start to the season.

“At West Ham United, we have always taken as much care and pride in recruiting the ‘man’ as we have in recruiting the ‘manager’,” Brady added.

“And so we were disappointed that things didn’t work out with Julen Lopetegui.

“In all my years in football, taking the decision to part company with a manager has never been an easy, straightforward, or enjoyable task.”

Although Potter has been backed to win trophies, it will not be this season’s FA Cup after they lost their third-round tie at Aston Villa on Friday night.

Lucas Paqueta put the visitors ahead after just nine minutes of Potter’s reign but second-half goals from Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers sent Unai Emery’s men through.

Villa were able to win just a second FA Cup match in nine years without goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was suffering from a small injury.

Midfielder Ross Barkley also picked up a calf issue and is expected to be out for several weeks.

“He was injured. It’s a small injury,” Emery said of Martinez.

“He was not 100 per cent ready to play. We decided to play Robin Olsen. I think he will play the next game, but we will need to check him more.

“Barkley had a small injury in his calf, hopefully not a lot. Tomorrow we will check him but normally two or three weeks out.”