The Republic of Ireland host England in the second of their 2025 Women’s European Championship qualifiers this evening with the hopes of inflicting another painful result on Sarina Wiegman’s side.

The Lionesses are the defending European champions and will want to perform strongly during qualifying before the tournament begins in Switzerland next summer. They started their defence in disappointing fashion as a well drilled and focused Sweden held them to a 1-1 draw at Wembley last week.

With France, who defeated Ireland in their opener, also in the ‘group of death’ England know that they cannot afford to drop points against their close neighbours if they hope to qualify without too much trouble. That will not be an easy task though, Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s sixth minute goal was the only thing separating France and Ireland last time out and manager Eileen Gleeson will believe her team can achieve a shock result.

Such is the importance of the game that England captain Leah Williamson will make her first start for in over a year when the teams clash tonight. The 27-year-old has not featured for the Lionesses since suffering an ACL injury in April 2023, which forced her to miss last summer’s World Cup.

