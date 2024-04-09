Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England take on Republic of Ireland in the second of their 2025 Women’s European Championships qualifiers.

The Lionesses are the defending champions, but the start of their defence got off to a slightly disappointing start when they were held to a 1-1 draw by a well-organised Sweden side at Wembley.

England have arguably been drawn in the qualifying ‘group of death’ with the Republic of Ireland and France in addition to Sweden.

In front of over 60,000 fans at the national stadium, Alessia Russo’s header was cancelled out by Fridolina Rolfo’s effort, as England fell short of the mark, a rare occasion under Sarina Wiegman.

When is it?

Republic of Ireland vs England will kick off at 7.30 pm BST (7.30 pm IST) at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 9 April 2024.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7 pm, the match can also be streamed live via the ITVX website and app.

Team news

Ireland will be without Jess Ziu, who has left the squad with a hamstring injury, and she was replaced by Emily Whelan.

Leah Williamson did not come on against Sweden, despite being in the squad, but could be fit enough to start after being included in the squad for the first time since her ACL rupture that ruled her out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. However, Millie Bright and Bethany England were injured and therefore not called up to the 23-player squad.

Odds

Republic of Ireland 19/2

Draw 19/4

England 1/4

Prediction

England’s experience and fully professional domestic set-up will be too much for Ireland, although they will not want to make it easy for the Lionesses. Republic of Ireland 0-3 England.