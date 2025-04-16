Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee out for season with hamstring injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has confirmed Joshua Zirkzee has suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old joined from Serie A side Bologna in July for 42.5million euros (£35.7million) and initially made an underwhelming start to life at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee’s performances have improved significantly since the turn of the year and the United forward scored off the bench in last week’s Europa League quarter-final first leg at Lyon.

However, the Netherlands international will miss Thursday’s return fixture and the remainder of the campaign due to the hamstring issue sustained in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle.

“Joshua is out for the season, so he’s not going to play more this season,” Amorim said. “Let’s prepare him for the next one.

“It’s tough, especially in this moment. I think he’s improving in all aspects of the game, so it’s hard for any player to stop, but this is football and he has to be ready now to recover.”

Zirkzee joins Lisandro Martinez in missing the rest of the season, but Amad Diallo could yet return from ankle ligament damage sustained in February.

Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer remain out as United look to progress from a tie which is locked at 2-2 after the first leg, as does Jonny Evans despite training with the group on the eve of the game.

“Matta is going to return still this season,” Amorim said. “Ayden is out for this game. He had a small issue in the same spot during training, a contact with a team-mate.

“Jonny Evans is returning to the training but is not available for this game and some other players that we have to manage the minutes.

“Amad is not ready for this month but we hope to have Amad still for this season.”